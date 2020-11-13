Norman reported 109 new COVID-19 cases Friday as the average weekly case level reached a record height in Cleveland County.
The county reported 175 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing its cumulative case total to 10,114. Friday is the fifth day in the last week that Cleveland County has reported more than 100 new cases.
As of Friday, Cleveland County is still at an Orange Level on the State Department of Health's weekly risk assessment map.
The Friday update to the map shows that for the week of Nov. 6-11, Cleveland County recorded an average of 53.7 cases per 100,000 people. The number is the highest weekly case average the county has ever recorded, as the county generally sees weekly case averages in the high 20s.
According to Norman Public Schools' reopening plan, the district will keep schools open as long as the district is at an Orange Level on the Health Department's map. According to the district's current plan, schools will move to remote learning only if the county reaches a Red Level.
The State Department of Education defines Red Level as more than 50 cases per 100,000 people in a county, placing Cleveland County solidly with the department's red level.
But NPS' reopening plan follows the color-coded levels set by the Health Department, not the Department of Education.
Thus, the district's plan stipulates that for NPS to reach Red Level, Cleveland County must have recorded an average of at least 14.39 new cases per 100,000 people for the week in question. Additionally, one of the following factors must be in play: either a) the region has reached max hospital capacity and has filled 50% of its surge plan hospital beds, b) the state must have less than five days’ worth of PPE on hand and available or c) the state must have less than 5% of its ventilators available.
According to a Cleveland County Health Department spokesperson, the wording of the hospital capacity qualification may make it difficult for the county to ever turn red.
"Generally, to turn red the county has to max out "licensed" beds rather than staffed beds," Cleveland County Health Department public information officer Sara King said in a text. "It's important to understand that we may never make that happen as staffing is what determines how many of those licensed beds get activated."
The county — including Norman and Moore — did not report any additional deaths Friday, leaving the Cleveland County death toll at 114.
With 109 new cases Friday, Norman reached 5,253 cumulative COVID-19 cases. The city has also recorded 64 COVID-related deaths.
Oklahoma again reported more than 2,000 new COVID cases on Friday. With 2,667 new cases, the state's cumulative case total is at 147,358, as of Friday.
The state's seven-day new case average reached another record high of 2,497 on Friday. As of Thursday evening, Oklahoma's hospitalization numbers were also at a record high, with 1,279 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations statewide.
With 12 additional deaths reported Friday, the state's COVID-related death toll reached 1,493.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.