The Cleveland County Republican Party has scheduled a “GOP Jamboree” on Oct. 2 at The Venue at Freedom Farms 4701 N. Porter Ave.
The event is a fundraiser for the Republican Party and will be a family friendly event. It will include a BBQ dinner, silent and live auctions, guest speakers, a DJ and cash bar.
For children in attendance, there will be pony rides, inflatables, clowns and face painting.
There also will be tables available for rental for candidates in upcoming political races to hand out information and gather volunteers for campaigns.
Nancy Sangirardi, GOP chair, said this is a great opportunity for party members to get together for a great cause.
“It has been a while since the local party has held any events like this, and it not only will be a fun event for all, but it will help us to promote and financially support conservative candidates,” Sangirardi said.
So far, they have collected for the auctions autographed footballs, restaurant gift certificates, sports memorabilia, bleaching kits for teeth and an estate planning program from a local attorney.
“We are excited for all the support and help we are getting from local businesses and we will definitely support them for their generosity by giving them advertising in our programs and on the back of the volunteers T-shirts,” Sangirardi said.
The live auction will include firearms, as well as a BBQ dinner for 20 people.
The day will start off with a corn hole tournament, followed by children’s events at 4:30 p.m. and dinner and evening events at 6.
For more information or to receive an invitation, call 657-0042 or email them at clevelandcountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com.