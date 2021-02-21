Five rotary clubs in Cleveland County have teamed up to provide boxed lunches and other refreshments for healthcare workers giving vaccinations Monday.
Sooner Rotary Club, Cross Timbers Rotary Club, Norman Rotary Club, Legacy Rotary Club and Moore Rotary Club have pooled cash and in-kind donations in an attempt to show appreciation for healthcare workers.
Joan Barker, volunteer with the Sooner Rotary Club, said the group thought it was important to organize the service on a day in which many educators will receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
The state will officially open vaccinations to teachers, school staff and Oklahomans under 65 with comorbidities on Monday. The Cleveland County Health Department, IMMYLabs and OU Health Services will host a mega vaccination clinic at Norman’s Embassy Suites Monday to vaccinate approximately 10,000 Oklahomans with their prime dose.
“There’ll be over 100 staff and volunteers working to give 10,000 vaccinations, and that’ll be the first day that teachers are able to get a vaccination,” Barker said. “We really wanted to show our support.“
Travis Humphrey, president of Cross Timbers Rotary Club, said the combined effort of the rotary clubs in Cleveland County resulted in the opportunity to donate in a capacity larger than he initially expected.
“Cross Timbers Rotary Club dedicated $350 toward bottled water and snacks, but then we went ahead and reached out to other clubs and invited them to join us,” Humphrey said. “It presented a great opportunity for rotary clubs.”
Humphrey said what started as $350 turned into $2,400, along with in-kind donations of snacks from Sam’s Club and water from the Moore Norman Technology Center.
“This is rotary clubs in action,” Humphrey said. “This is what we try to do as Rotary Clubs. We put service before self and find ways to give back and fill holes when there are holes to be filled.
“Snacks and waters will be non-perishable items, so they’re going to go on using those until they’re gone next week.”
Humphrey said because snacks and bottled water are non-perishable, vaccine clinic workers will have those items on-site throughout the week.
“It’s a really community effort, and we’re really glad to be part of it,” Barker said.
