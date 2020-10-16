The Cleveland County Election Board has 171,070 registered voters as of Friday, local officials said, which marks a record number for the county.
According to a review of voter registration data from the Oklahoma State Election Board, this year's number for registered voters is the highest on record. There were 159,496 registered voters during the 2016 presidential election, with this year’s number marking a 7.3% increase.
The record-high number comes as local officials are continuing to process voter registration forms ahead of the upcoming November election. The registration deadline was Oct. 9.
“I love that so many people are taking advantage of their right to vote,” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said. “I hope this level of interest and engagement is the new norm, not a short-term phenomenon that passes once current events have passed.”
The Republican Party is the leading party in Cleveland County with 82,108 registered Republicans, an increase of 5,514 compared to 2016, according to the Cleveland County Election Board. The county has 55,764 registered Democrats, which marks a small increase from the 55,559 Democrats registered in 2016.
There are now 31,795 voters registered as an Independent in the county, an increase of more than 5,000 from 2016. The number of registered Libertarian voters has also increased significantly with 1,403 voters compared to 397 in 2016.
For more information on elections or to request an absentee ballot, visit the Cleveland County Election Board’s website.
The Transcript is one of many newsrooms across the country partnering with ProPublica to hear about the problems voters are running into at the polls during this election season. ProPublica’s ElectionLand project uses tips from voters to accurately report on what readers experience on and leading up to Election Day.
Let us know of any problems or concerns you have in regards to voting like changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch:
SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.