The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case that could result in multiple charges after a tip led deputies to a reported cockfight in rural Noble.
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, deputies responded to the area of 26th B Street, Noble, where multiple people had gathered at a rural residence. As deputies arrived, people gathering at the location fled the scene, running into the surrounding wooded area. Multiple roosters and other items associated with cockfighting were observed by deputies.
After obtaining a search warrant, investigators interviewed numerous adults and searched the property, seizing 34 roosters and a large amount of cockfighting paraphernalia.
Sheriff Chris Amason said CCSO is actively investigating a possible cockfighting ring. CCSO was assisted by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Norman Animal Control.
