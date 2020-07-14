The Cleveland County sheriff’s Republican primary candidates face a runoff election next month.
The June 30 election ended with neither of the top two vote-getters — Chris Amason and Rick Adkins — receiving 50% of the total votes.
“In the primary if you have more than two candidates (running) in the primary, chances are one of them is not going to get 50% plus one vote, so that’s why you have a runoff,” said Kathy Singer, Cleveland County Election Board assistant secretary. “(From the primary) the two highest candidates go into the runoff.”
Adkins, who received 21.29% of the vote on June 30, currently works for the Cleveland Sheriff’s Department. He also worked for the agency in the early 2000’s.
Adkins said he has wanted to be sheriff for 22 years and believes his extensive knowledge of the county will be useful if elected.
“I think it’s extremely encouraging that I’m in the runoff,” Adkins said. “There’s two of us left, and we’re vying for the position of sheriff of the third largest sheriff’s office in the state, (in) the third most populated county and (in) the third richest county. Not a whole lot of people can say they’ve been in either one of our shoes.”
Amason, who received 45.49% of the vote, said that effective July 30, he will be retiring from the Norman Police Department after 20 years of service to focus on the runoff election.
Amason said he is very happy with his performance in the primary.
“Anytime you go into a (primary) where there is four people, it’s very difficult to get over that 50% mark,” Amason said. “Me coming in at 45%, I felt really good about those numbers and very confident going into the runoff.”
Amason said he will be continuing the campaign in the same way he was campaigning for the primary.
“(I’m going to keep) reaching out to my constituents, sharing my vision that I have for the sheriff’s office, and the plans I have to make that the best sheriff’s office in the state,” Amason said.
The runoff election will be held Aug. 25 at the same polling places as the June 30 primary. Early voting for the runoff will be held on August 20 and August 21 at the Cleveland County Fair Grounds. Absentee by mail ballots will also be accepted.
The winner will face Kelly Owings, an independent, in November.
