Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call taking place in the vicinity of Valley View Road and Rolling Meadows around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officials said in a press release.
One adult was injured with a gunshot wound and has been transported to an area hospital, condition and extent of the injury is currently unknown, one other individual has been detained for questioning, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
