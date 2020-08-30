The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for a communication specialist position.
The opening is for a full-time position, with an annual salary of $34,366 plus benefits, which includes healthcare options, 24/7 medical services, and access to a workout facility. Applicants must be U.S. citizens at least 21 years of age, professional, self-motivated, foster high integrity and have the ability to work with minimal supervision. Additional requirements include no felony convictions, a valid driver’s license, and passing a drug screen.
Cleveland County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Joy Hampton said communications officers dispatch for multiple agencies including rural fire departments. She said working as a communication specialist is a job in which one can make a difference.
“Dispatchers are very much a part of the teamwork it takes to save a life, and we have recognized some of our dispatchers for their life saving efforts,” Hampton said. “They can do everything from coordinate with people on the ground, to assisting in finding someone who’s lost or stranded.”
Hampton said the job is a foot in the door not only with the sheriff’s office, but with other county jobs and different offices. She said it’s not uncommon for someone to start as a dispatcher, and decide they want to get into law enforcement.
“We have a gentleman that just retired with decades of service as a deputy, and he started out as a dispatcher,” Hampton said. “There are also a lot of people that go from this, to another office job. One of our long-time employees who works in the records department, and waits on people at the window started in dispatch.”
Hampton said communication specialists sometimes work nights, weekends and holidays.
“You might be asked to work a shift you aren’t thrilled about, but also for some people maybe they are taking college classes during the day and want to work evenings or nights, so they can express that preference,” Hampton said.
Applicants looking to apply for the position can expect a family atmosphere, Hampton said.
“We very much have a family supportive atmosphere here — a lot of people with heart here that support each other and help each other,” Hampton said.
Those wish to apply can visit the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office website and download the application, or pick one up in person at 111 N. Peters Ave., on the 6th floor.
