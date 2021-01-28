Cleveland County was approved to receive a $6.4 million U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance grant, but residents can’t apply for it just yet, county officials said.
With the amount of money the county received, Cleveland County Commissioner Darry Stacy said the county wanted to be sure it distributed the funding fairly and equitably, which is why people cannot yet apply for the grant.
This grant is meant to help those who have been affected financially by COVID-19 and are in danger of losing their home, helping those residents cover rent and utilities, that if not for the grant, would go unpaid.
“Right now we're in the process of hiring somebody to manage this program for us and they will develop all of the guidelines,” Stacy said. “Obviously we're trying to get this done as quickly as possible, because we want to get it to the people that need the money as [quickly] as we can.”
The county is currently working toward putting together a way for people to apply, the qualifications people must meet in order to apply and the process through which it will distribute the money, Stacy said.
He said the county applied for the grant whenever leaders realized that individual cities in Cleveland County like Moore and Norman did not meet the criteria necessary to apply for themselves.
“So, 200,000 was the population limit that you had to have, so we qualified but neither one of them did individually,” Stacy said. “So, we are [going to be] working in partnership with our cities on this grant.”
County Commissioner Rod Cleveland said he is excited for this program and can’t wait for it to get up and running.
““We hope to have it set up for people to apply by late spring or early summer,” Cleveland said in a press release. “The program was designed to go directly to landlords on behalf of renters who need it most.”
Once residents are allowed to apply for the grant they must meet at least one of the following criteria in order to receive assistance, according to the U.S. Treasury’s website.
“Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median,” the U.S Treasury Department’s website reads.
In Norman the area median income is defined as:
- One person: $41,650
- Two persons: $47,600
- Three persons: $53,550
- Four persons: $59,500
- Five persons: $64,300
- Six persons: $69,050
