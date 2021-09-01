Cleveland County will auction off condominiums, ponds, slivers of land within the county limits and more to interested bidders at a sale later this month.
From 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 13 at the Cleveland County Office Building, attendees can bid on all county-owned property acquired through tax sales over the last 20 years. The properties are acquired by the county after four years of property tax delinquency.
County Treasurer Jim Reynolds said now that the county has over 50 properties, it will auction them off to interested parties in increments of $100.
“A lot of these properties may get bought for $100, and they may be a strip of land, or a sidewalk or retention pond,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said it might come as a surprise what people are actually interested in buying.
“People buy things for different reasons, but if we can get these out of the county’s hands, then we no longer have to mow or maintain them. Theoretically they go back on the tax roll, although the value might be next to nothing,” Reynolds said.
According to a note from the Treasurer’s Office, to be included in the sale, bidders must submit registration before the auction. If a sale is accepted, the bidder must deposit the amount by cash, cashier’s check or money order.
The following details apply to the sale, according to the Treasurer’s Office:
- Winning bidders assume all responsibility and liability with the purchase.
Buyers are expected to replat with Cleveland County Assessor’s Office to combine property accounts if desired
Mobile homes on a property are not included with that property
Tax deeds only pertain to satisfaction of the taxes listed. They do not affect future taxes or special assessments like mowing, paving, sewage, water or other lawful tax
County deeds do not cancel IRS, Tax Commission and/or state government liens or any interest both known or unknown of the FDIC.
Reynolds said this will be the first treasurer’s tax sale in at least 30 years, and is likely the first ever in Cleveland County.
County Assessor Douglas Warr said the county typically doesn’t want to inherit land or property, and much of the land would not be considered prime real estate.
“Much of what is getting ready to come up for sale is little common areas where you can’t really build on them, or it’s a sliver of land when everything was deeded off,” Wart said. “There’s a strip of land in a subdivision that we still need to have an account for, and I think there’s little pieces of land like that.”
More information, bidder signup forms and a list of properties — as well as a map of what will be auctioned — can be found on the county website or by calling the treasurer’s office at 405-366-0217.