Cleveland County voters made a statement Tuesday with an overwhelming win for liquor store owners and their customers.
Beginning Sunday, store owners can decide if they want to open their doors for customers. The law becomes effective as soon as the county election board certifies the vote tally, which is 5 p.m. Friday.
With 100% of the precincts reporting Tuesday night, the liquor store issue passed with 72.8% of voters favoring the measure. The unofficial count shows 37,756 voters cast their ballot for Sunday sales while 14,087 were against it.
"I'm pretty excited," said Jennifer Blackburn, owner of Cellar Wine & Spirits in Norman. "I thought it would pass. I already made out the schedule for my people on Sunday."
Blackburn will open on Sundays with limited hours starting at 10 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.
"We'll see how that works," she said. "Who knows? We might cut that back. It just depends."
Bryan Kerr, president of the state's Retail Liquor Association, said the measure was a "no-brainer" for him.
"It should have been included in the original package [of modernization laws]. This is more about the consumer and not the amount of revenue owners will make. We're not going to recoup the amount of money we've lost to Walmart, but this will let people shop on Sundays at their favorite spirits store."
Kerr estimated liquor store owners could experience a 5% increase in sales with Sunday hours.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma Beer Alliance Executive Director Lisette Barnes said its members are happy with the expanded hours and more options for consumers.
"We applaud the efforts of Cleveland County commissioners for putting the measure on the ballot and for Cleveland County voters for giving local liquor stores the option to be open on Sundays. This will level the playing field for local liquor stores and further modernize alcohol sales," she said.
Barnes encouraged officials in Oklahoma counties that have not put the measure on the ballot to act soon.
"This is a win for both Oklahoma businesses and consumers, and with this update, we will continue to see the beer industry, alcohol sales and selection continue to expand," she said.
Six other Oklahoma counties had the Sunday liquor store issue on Tuesday's ballot: Creek, Kingfisher, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Tulsa, and Washington. Unofficial results showed all six passed the issue. Oklahoma and Tulsa counties did not have complete results reported as of 9:45 p.m., but the issue was on the path to easily pass in both counties.
Passage of the measure does not require liquor stores to open on Sundays, but rather gives owners the option.
This is the latest in a series of liquor modernization proposals Oklahoma voters have determined at the ballot box.
In 2016, Oklahomans passed a measure that allowed wine and high point beer to be sold in convenience and grocery stores.
In addition, liquor stores were allowed to sell cold beer and liquor accessories such as ice and corkscrews. Oklahomans approved the liquor modernization state question with 65% of the total votes cast.
Tim Farley
366-3539
