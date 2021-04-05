Cleveland County voters will hit the polls Tuesday in select precincts to decide on Board of Education positions and municipal elections.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 6, polls will be open for races including the City of Norman Ward 3 seat, the City of Norman street maintenance bond proposition and the Norman Board of Education’s Office No. 1 seat.
Incumbent Alison Petrone will face candidate Kelly Lynn in a runoff race for the Norman City Council Ward 3 seat, after no candidate received 50 + 1% of the vote in the Feb. 6 election.
Norman residents will also decide on a street maintenance bond, which will ask voters to approve a minimum of 150 miles of street renovations through a $27 million ad-valorem bond.
Current NPS board president Dirk O’Hara faces Pixie Quigley for the board’s Office No. 1 seat.
The election board encourages voters to bring their Voter ID card or a current Oklahoma, federal or federally-recognized tribal ID to their respective polling place.
If a voter forgets an ID, they can cast a provisional ballot by signing an affidavit, which will be verified and counted “after Election Day and before the election is certified,” according to the release.
Voters who wish to look up polling places can visit the election board’s website or use the OK Voter Portal.
