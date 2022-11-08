Voters approved an incumbent and a newcomer to the Board of Cleveland County Commissioners, preliminary election results showed Tuesday night.
District 1 voters reinstated incumbent Republican Rod Cleveland with 16,867 votes (58%) compared to Independent Matt Peacock, a Norman City Council member who received 11,918 votes (41%).
District 3 Republican Rusty Grissom swept past Democrat Mona “Mo” Vaughn with 16,251 votes (58%) compared to 11,486 votes (41%) for Vaughn.
“It’s been a great campaign,” Cleveland said. “I’ve enjoyed continuing to connect with Cleveland County citizens. I am humbled and grateful for being re-elected, and I take serving the community of Cleveland County with the greatest honor.
“We have great things to come in the future for Cleveland County. I will continue to work hard for every citizen and I thank you for all the support.”
Grissom said he was ready to get to work for residents regardless of political party.
“I’m going to represent all the taxpayers in Cleveland County,” he said. “I think I can help our county and make things better. We worked hard and we didn’t take anything for granted, so we’re really happy for our victory.”
Grissom, a nursery owner who is new to politics, said he was thankful to God, his family and supporters for the victory.
“It takes a lot of people to run a campaign and get things done and I’ve had a lot of support,” he said.
Cleveland hosted a watch party at his west Norman home surrounded by family and supporters, including Jade Kirkland.
Kirkland said he has known Cleveland for years.
“He’s honest,” he said. “Hard working for sure, and diligent. He talks about his work all the time, even when we’re just at church. He’s committed.”
Peacock, who attended Tuesday’s council meeting, thanked his family and friends for their support as well as Cleveland County residents for “the opportunity to learn what they are passionate about, and for the opportunity to grow as an individual.”
“Regardless of the outcome, I know that our team put in the hard work and I am so very proud of all that we were able to do. Thank you doesn’t even begin to convey my gratitude,” he said.
“There is still much to be done in Cleveland County, and we still feel a calling to that work. Going forward, our focus will remain on making the cities in Cleveland County the most vibrant cities in the state.”
The District 3 race leading up to the June primary was punctuated by promises for greater transparency after incumbent Harold Haralson voted to dissolve the county’s budget board.
The board is comprised of all eight elected county officials who vote on the county budget prior to the Excise Board and commissioners.
Critics at the time, said the move by Haralson was a loss for transparency, but Haralson and District 2 Commissioner Darry Stacy said the board was an unnecessary duplication of the Excise Board.
Cleveland voted against dissolving the board.
Cleveland, Grissom and Vaughn promised voters if elected they would reinstate the budget board.
Grissom’s daughter, Whitney Tatum, hosted a watch party at her interior design studio, where dozens of supporters waited for results.
“He’s a good guy and he can get the job done,” said Marla Lucas. “I’ve known him a long time and he’s an ethical person.”
Supporter Charles Thompson said Grissom is qualified and a hard worker.
“He’s all the things you’d want in a county commissioner,” he said.
Said Jamie Arebalo, “We need some honesty and transparency. He’s not a politician.”
Vaughn, a local business owner, did not respond to a request for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.