A westside dentistry celebrated a new space Monday, where the staff continues to care for Norman residents’ dental needs.
After outgrowing his old office at 808 24th Ave. NW, Dr. Nick Clifford is now seeing patients at 801 24th Ave. NW, where a ribbon cutting and open house served as a celebration of a new era with the same focus of providing dental care in a family friendly environment.
The office has an semi-open layout, six operatories, a large front desk area and all digital equipment, including impressions, X-rays, medical records and a four-dimensional cone beam computed tomography for imaging, which Clifford said helped a Norman resident smile again earlier Monday.
“Just today, we did a full mouth rehab that used my [4D-CBCT], and I was able to provide life-changing treatment,” Clifford said. “They went from chewing with three teeth to chewing with a mouth full of teeth.”
During his four years of practice in Norman, Clifford said he sees the city as a tight-knit, family focused community, making it the perfect place for his practice and to raise his family.
“It’s a special day for us,” Clifford said. “I’m happy to have the team and the patients that I have. I consider them all family.”
While other dentistries have the word “family” in their name, one can see by a portrait in the lobby of Clifford with his wife, Whitney, and their kids and word art on the walls that it’s a significant part of the business’ culture.
He said for a birthday or any holiday, when asked how he would prefer to spend it, he will always say “with family.”
“Family is a big thing for me, having three little girls and a little guy on the way, it’s truly a special thing for me and people who come through the door and the ladies I work with every day. I consider them all family, and that’s what keeps me together,” Clifford said.
Scott Martin, Norman Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said the chamber is excited to welcome another member and celebrate the newest home of Clifford Family Dentistry.
“We are so honored and privileged to have them as part of the chamber, the business community and Norman in general,” Martin said.