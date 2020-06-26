Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County, the Cleveland County Health Department along with local clinics are adapting to the increased demand for testing.
According to the Cleveland County Health Department spokesperson Sara King, patients are able to call their offices and set up a curbside appointment for testing. Cleveland County Health Department has been doing curbside COVID-19 testing since the beginning of the pandemic but lately, as the demand for testing increases, they are faced with new difficulties, King said.
In order to combat long wait times, Cleveland County Health Department has made some changes to assure that everyone needing a test can receive one, King said.
“The difficulty now is that there is definitely increased demand (for testing),” King said. “We are trying to double our clinic time and kind of increase access. We are sitting in as many people as we can and I believe there is still demand beyond that.”
The time it takes to get results back varies by location, King said. Some sites have the rapid test which can get results back in 20 minutes while some can take between two to four days, King said.
Clinics such as Classen Medical Complex, 2818 Classen Blvd., have testing for anyone at their office with or without an appointment.
Since the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, physician's assistant and managing owner of Classen, Hussein Torbati, said they have seen a rise in people coming in for testing.
Classen Medical Complex has two tests available: the Rapid Antibody Test which tells the patient if they have the COVID-19 antibody and the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing which they use to confirm whether a patient currently has COVID-19, according to Torbati.
According to Torbati, the Rapid Antibody Test takes about 15 minutes while the PCR test takes around two to four days depending on what day the patient comes in.
“The wait time can vary,” Torbati said. “Right now, it could be five minutes. But depending on the time of the day and how many patients are coming in, it can differ.”
Classen has a process where patients can call ahead of time and get checked in, then call once they arrive at the clinic and wait in their car until they receive a call that it is time for them to come back, Torbati said.
Goddard Health Center at the OU campus is providing COVID-19 testing for OU students, faculty, staff and their dependents, OU director of media relations Kesha Keith said.
“(Goddard) offers daily curbside testing at 8:30-10:30 a.m. and (we) are able to accommodate up to 100 people during that time period,” Keith said.
Appointments are necessary to get tested at Goddard, Keith said. It usually takes 24-48 hours to get results back.
“The outsourced testing process allows Goddard to receive results in typically one to two days,” Keith said. “However, based on testing demand and supply availability, Goddard cannot commit to a set timeline of when results will be provided to its office.”
Reese Gorman
