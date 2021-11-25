The Norman City Council will suspend some of its meetings for a month from December to January due to upgrades planned for its chambers.
Council meetings will be canceled from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15, City Clerk Brenda Hall said. The first council meeting will be Jan. 18.
Absent holidays, study sessions and committee meetings will continue and will be held in the Multipurpose Room instead of the Executive Conference Room, she said.
Like council meetings, study sessions are open to the public, but unlike regular business meetings public comment is not accepted. Seating is limited in the Multipurpose Room.
“Improvements included in the Council Chambers and Executive Conference Room include ADA improvements, i.e., hearing loops in the floors, seating and a podium/lectern that is ADA accessible,” she said in an email. “Other improvements include new carpet, seating, lighting and paint – just standard maintenance.”
Additional improvements will include security related features and ADA improvements throughout the building as well as new paint and carpet.
“The Multi-Purpose Room will be built out for staff offices for the Communications staff,” Hall said. “The City Clerk, City Manager and Legal Department areas will have minor renovations as well.”
The cost of improvements is estimated to be $700,000 and will be paid from the capital fund account, Hall said.