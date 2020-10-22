The state rested its case in the trial of James Arion Smith Thursday at the Cleveland County Courthouse.
Prosecutors called their last witness Thursday. Smith, who was charged in the shooting death of OU student Nathanial Ewing, 20, pleaded guilty in 2018 and sentenced a month later to life in prison but withdrew his plea after a court decision dealing with juvenile murder defendants was issued. The ruling requires prosecutors show aggravating circumstances, and that a juvenile murder defendant cannot be rehabilitated before life in prison without parole can be imposed.
The defense will call its witnesses Friday morning, and Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman is expected to hear closing arguments Friday afternoon. With this being a bench trial, Balkman will then deliberate on a verdict after closing arguments.
The focus of Friday’s proceedings was the Norman Police Department’s investigation in the days after Ewing’s death, with much of the testimony coming from NPD Detective Brett Willer. Video recordings of two interviews with Smith also were played during the proceedings.
Willer testified that he and NPD detective Derrick Hopkins questioned Smith at the Norman Investigation Center on March 25, 2017, with Smith initially denying involvement in Ewing’s death. During questioning, Willer and Hopkins can be heard telling Smith to “help us help you” in an attempt to urge Smith to confess to shooting Ewing.
Investigators left the room and later brought in Tyrek Ladrius Turner, who also was being questioned for Ewing’s death. Turner can be heard on video telling James that “(NPD’s) got our cell phones. They’ve got us.”
Later during a second interview, Smith confessed to shooting Ewing.
Smith’s attorney, Troy Cowin, argued that detectives were being dishonest during the interviews, suggesting they never had any intention of helping Smith. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Austin argued that the interviews displayed legal and regularly practiced techniques to get Smith to confess.
State Medical Examiner Marc Harrison, who also performed the autopsy on Ewing’s body, testified during Friday’s proceedings. Harrison said the autopsy revealed a bullet entry wound on the front right side of Ewing’s torso and an exit wound on the back left side. Harrison also testified that the autopsy did not reveal traces of marijuana THC, and the Medical Examiner did not test him for that substance.
Harrison testified that Ewing’s death was ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.
Smith remains at the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center on $3 million bond. His trial will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.
