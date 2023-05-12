Florida based entrepreneur and philanthropist Quint Studer this week warned a task force of residents hoping to shape Norman’s future that the city teeters on the precipice of progress or regression.
The One Norman Vision, facilitated by the Norman Economic Development Coalition, is driven by a steering committee and task force of more than 130 residents charged with guiding the economic future of the city.
Studer delivered the results of a quality of life survey to the task force at the National Weather Center on Wednesday night, and wove a tapestry of community positives and negatives.
The speaker pointed out the city’s assets as a progressing downtown; the University of Oklahoma’s potential to deliver young talent to local businesses; entrepreneurship; and the university’s decision to join the Southeastern Conference to draw tourism and grow the population, among other promising contributors for progress.
Those positives came with a caution.
“I believe, this is my perception, that you’re at a tipping point,” Studer said. “You’re either going to tip forward in now with this SEC thing or you’re going to tip the other way.”
As Studer urged the community to unite, he was clear about one thing: not everyone will be one board with the vision that emerges.
He described four groups of people common in communities across the nation. The groups are those who are “all-in,” those who want more facts before buying in, the skeptics who focus on problems and never offer solutions, and those who oppose everything regardless of the information to support it.
Studer said there’s no such thing as 100% buy-in in any city.
“I think what you’re asking for is to get as many people on board as you can, and then you start moving forward,” he said. “Because, if you wait for everybody you’ll lose your window of opportunity.”
Survey says ...
The coalition hired Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy to ask 625 Norman residents — all registered voters over the age of 18 — to share their beliefs about quality of life issues, from the economy and job growth to parks, city government and the top challenges facing the city.
Results showed high satisfaction with parks and recreation and opportunities to experience culture. But scores weren’t as favorable for local government and schools.
Approximately 38% of responders shared positive feelings for local government, while 58% shared negative feelings. Additionally, 47% of those polled shared positive feelings for Mayor Larry Heikkila compared to 44% who shared negative feelings. Another 47% responded positively for Norman Public Schools verses 46% who responded negatively.
The overall score for quality of life in Norman was the highest Mason-Dixon had polled at 78%, but scores for the city’s future outlook forecast a troubling future.
The survey asked if residents believed the quality of life would improve, deteriorate or stay the same. The results showed 44% believe it would worsen, and only 33% said it would improve, while 3% expected it to remain constant.
Results showed 48% were concerned about their job security or that of a loved one in Norman, but 53% rated the city’s economic conditions as good.
Polled residents indicated top issues facing the city included a lack of city leadership, with 58% who scored that gap as negative; 77% negative on the availability of affordable housing; 58% negative on public transportation, and 60% negative on a shared vision for the city’s future.
Concerns related to crime and public safety scored 52% positive.
Studer put forward a challenge to the task force to solve the paradox of statistics, in particular to take a deep dive into the reasons 44% feel the quality of life will deteriorate in the next five years and why 48% are concerned with job security.
In closing, Studer encouraged the task force to focus on young entrepreneurs and recruiting young professionals graduating from the university as the city works to solve its problems with housing, crime and homelessness.
He also cautioned that it would be important to onboard those who own the lion’s share of property in the city’s core areas that need improvement.
“Whoever controls the property, controls the future of this community,” Studer said.
