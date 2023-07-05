Cody Canada was around 5 or 6 years old when he went to a George Strait concert in Oklahoma City. The next day, he asked his parents for a guitar. The rest is history.
“I wanted to be like George Strait,” Canada said. I was like, ‘this is the coolest guy I’ve ever seen.’ He’s like Frank Sinatra in a cowboy hat. I still want to be like him.”
Canada may not be George Strait, but he is one of the most well-known names on the red dirt country/alternative rock music scene. The Yukon, Oklahoma, native formed the country band Cross Canadian Ragweed in Stillwater in 1994.
“My folks split when I was 13, and it really sent me on a whirlwind. It was the perfect amount of angst for me at that moment,” Canada said. “I was mad that my parents split up, and the music coming out was angry, and it really changed my direction with music. It re-ignited my love of rock and roll. Eventually, I just put it all together and mixed both influences.”
Cross Canadian Ragweed’s second album hit number five on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and featured the singles Sick and Tired and Alabama, both of which charted on the Hot Country Songs charts.
“I was just really thirsty for the knowledge of music, and I wanted to get out and see the world and meet people,” Canada said. “There are moments in your life and career when you wish it might have gone different, but that’s okay. I’ve had people ask me if I miss Cross Canadian Ragweed, and I say, no. It was a great time, but I couldn’t do it now. It was a lot of work. You gotta focus on what’s now.”
Now, Canada is the lead singer for The Departed. The songs The Ballad of Rosalie and Skyline Radio from the band’s first album charted on the Texas and Oklahoma music charts. Their 2015 album, HippieLovePunk, debuted at No. 9 on the Top Alternative Country Albums Chart.
Canada and his wife, Shannon, launched School of Rock in New Braunfels, Texas, where they currently live. The music school teaches through live performance, and Canada and his wife travel with their students, who have played for audiences of 75,000. His two sons are students in the school. Willy, 15, is a drummer, and Dierks, 17, plays guitar and sings.
“I didn’t have people to learn with, so it’s nice to watch them learn from each other,” Canada said. “It’s amazing to watch my wife mentor these kids. It’s so great to see young people inspired, and she’s doing that. I am so proud of what she’s accomplished with this thing and the lives she’s changed.”
In June, Cody joined longtime friends Micky and Gary Braun on the Acoustic Healing Tour.
“I’m almost slightly a workaholic, so when the band takes a break, I go out and do acoustic shows,” Canada laughed.
In September, he will come home to Oklahoma for the Born & Raised Festival Sept. 13-16 in Pryor. This will be Canada’s third time to perform in the festival.
“We always have a good time at that festival,” Canada said. “It’s great to see people rally around Oklahoma music.”
“I’m proud of my Okie brothers and sisters,” he added. “When we first formed Cross Canadian Ragweed, it felt like there was just us and The Great Divide and a few others on the Oklahoma Red Dirt scene, then everything just started snowballing from there with the Oklahoma music scene. We’ve really established ourselves in the music scene now.”
And the best part about performing in Oklahoma – feeling like your home with family.
“It’s seeing people, old friends and family, and catching up. My dad is probably my biggest fan. He’s so proud to bring people out to see me,” Canada said. “A lot of bands come in, play and leave. But we always stick around and visit a little. It’s good to see everybody.”
For more information on the Born & Raised Festival, visit https://bornandraisedfestival.com.
