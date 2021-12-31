After an abnormally warm start to the winter season, cold weather will be rolling into Norman with the new year.
A major cold front is set to hit the metro beginning Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Norman said the warm weather everyone has grown accustomed to will begin to disappear late Friday night, with the majority of the Oklahoma City metro hitting below freezing come Saturday afternoon.
While snow is not guaranteed, NWS is predicting a mix of snow and/or freezing rain throughout Saturday. The NWS is predicting approximately 1 inch of snow throughout the metro.
The prediction is a stark contrast to the rest of December’s weather — the month’s average temperature was 50.8 degrees, a record for the state.
Sunday’s high is expected to be 32 degrees, NWS said.