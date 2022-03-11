It may be a cold one tonight, but downtown Norman’s 2nd Friday Art Walk nonetheless will give pedestrians the chance to check out the city’s creative offerings.
Held 6-9 p.m. in the Walker Arts District, Friday evening provides Art Walk goers the chance to check out vivid abstract works, paintings of captivating landscapes and Oklahoma wildlife and music from local talent.
Organizers announced on social media Wednesday that they would still hold Art Walk even with a cold forecast.
MAINSITE Contemporary Art, 122 E. Main St., is set to open The Art of ONE: RAVE! The exhibit is a collection created entirely by Oklahoma artists including Darci Lenker, Jasmine Jones, Roxann Murphy, Karson Brooks, Ander Cardinale and Mary James Ketch, among others.
The free preview event comes a day prior to the official party from 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets to the Saturday event are now available.
Nora Hall’s Animals of Oklahoma returns to the Depot Gallery, 200 S. Jones. Hall, who is the ‘oil’ of Oil & Clay Studio, 410 E. Main, has a collection of 100 paintings of Oklahoma wildlife in the south room of the gallery.
Painter Michael Bendure invites everyone to his showcase at Shevaun Williams Photography, 221 E. Main, where he will have large and small abstract expressionist paintings from his latest Funk Art series on display and available for purchase. The paintings will be on display for one night only and are inspired by funk music.
Bendure said many of his works explore the relationship between color and color, as well as color and texture. He places focus on vivid colors in his works to “create imagery that is bright and hopefully energetic and encouraging to viewers.”
“I use heavy textures in order to see what happens when the paint gets moved across the canvas,” Bendure said.
Bendure said he is eager to show his works and appreciates Shavon Williams for the opportunity to do so at her photography studio.
“I hope the community will rally against the colder temperatures and come in for some warmer artwork and festivities the evening will provide,” Bendure said.
Gray Owl Coffee, 223 E. Gray, will be the venue for a collaborative art show from local artists Kelley Queen and Jasmine Jones. The two focus on the visual form using pastel color schemes and anamorphic characters. The opening event will have music from local musician S. Reidy. The hip-hop artist recently released his latest work, “An Album, With Songs.”
Anyone looking for a custom charcuterie board for those upcoming spring and summer outings can head to J-Byrd Home Boutique 330 E Gray, and check out their selection of snack spread centerpieces in addition to the works of local artists. The four artists scheduled to show and sell their works at J-Byrd are Connie Riggs and Julie Droke, oil painting specialists, watercolor painter Janet Curtis and sculptor Link Cowen.
Jazz guitarist Maurice Johnson will perform a set at Sergio’s Italian Bistro, 104 E. Gray.
Magic Sad Agency, 120 E. Tonhawa, will host a solo exhibition by artist and educator Danny Joe Rose III, who has exhibited across the world. Travelers is a collection of mixed-media paintings that “explore minimalist landscapes, portal structures, and otherworldly vessels that draw inspiration from both the natural and the supernatural,” according to the Art Walk website.
Like many of his other works, Travelers centers around landscapes, but adds an imaginative element of dreams and memories.
At OSC-Press, 315 E Main, Heidi Ghassempour, also known as Creek Goblin, will show her solo exhibition about death using works on paper, paintings and objects. The company will have live t-shirt printing, refreshments and music.
For more details on the monthly 2nd Friday Art Walk, visit the event website.