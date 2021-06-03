After the current administration released its $6 trillion FY2022 budget proposal last week, Congressman Tom Cole criticized the proposal, calling it “misguided” and “unnecessary.”
Last week President Joe Biden introduced his proposed budget, which taps out at $6 trillion. The budget includes safety net programs for the poor and middle class funded through taxing corporations and individuals making over $400,000 a year.
Biden’s proposed budget will not extend the tax cuts for low- and middle-income Americans signed into law by former President Donald Trump in 2017. Instead, Biden’s proposed plan would allow the cuts to expire, as previously scheduled, in 2025.
“Despite promises made on the campaign trail not to raise taxes on those with low and middle income, the president’s budget would let existing tax cuts expire, which would immediately increase the tax burden on hard working Americans,” Cole said in a statement.
According to most political experts, Biden’s budget proposal is unlikely to pass through Congress, which has the ultimate say on what budget makes it to the president’s desk. Punchbowl News reports that Republicans will likely try to tie this proposal to Democrats and make them own it going into the midterms.
“Looking at the price tag alone, President Biden’s budget request is utterly outrageous and unrealistic,” Cole said. “...Fortunately for the American people, Democrats do not have the majorities capable of passing this level of expansive programs on their own.”
The New York Times reports that under this budget proposal, by 2024, debt as a share of the economy would rise to its highest level in American history, surpassing the previous World War 2-era record.
“Our country’s enormous and growing debt already exceeds an astounding $28 trillion,” Cole said. “The last thing America needs is President Biden’s proposed tax-and-spend monstrosity.”
Cole also followed the rest of the GOP in criticizing the lack of funding allocated toward defense spending in Biden’s proposal. According to CNBC the budget seeks $753 billion in funding for national defense, up from $740.5 billion in the previous budget.
“President Biden prioritized programs to appease the far-left faction of his party, such as vastly expanding Medicare, while also proposing effective cuts for our national defense,” he said. “Now more than ever, we should be bolstering our common defense as our adversaries such as China and Russia are growing their militaries by the day.”
Cole wasn’t the only Oklahoman to criticize this portion of the budget. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R, who is the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, was also highly critical of the lack of defense spending in the proposal.
"President Biden’s defense budget request is wholly inadequate — it’s nowhere near enough to give our service members the resources, equipment and training they need,” Inhofe said in a joint statement with Alaska Rep. Mike Rogers. “It’s disingenuous to call this request an increase because it doesn’t even keep up with inflation — it’s a cut.”
Biden’s argument for budget
Despite stark GOP backlash to his proposal, Biden’s administration has communicated that he believes this budget is what's needed to lift American families — particularly low and middle class families — out of the economic hole that the pandemic left them in.
“The best way to grow our economy is not from the top down, but from the bottom up and the middle out,” Biden said in his budget message. “Our prosperity comes from the people who get up every day, work hard, raise their family, pay their taxes, serve their nation and volunteer in their communities.”
Despite the tax increases and expiration of tax cuts that Republicans are speaking out against, the budget does focus heavily on helping those in the low and middle class.
“For all of the hard-won progress our country has made in recent months, America cannot afford to simply return to the way things were before the pandemic and economic downturn, with the old economy’s structural weaknesses and inequities still in place,” a White House fact sheet reads. “We must seize this moment to reimagine and rebuild a new American economy that invests in the promise and potential of every single American, that makes it easier for families to break into the middle class and stay in the middle class, and that positions the United States to out-compete our rivals.”
According to the Associated Press, the president’s spending proposals include a number of new programs to strengthen the “caring economy,” with a proposed $437 billion over 10 years allocated toward providing free preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds, and two years of free community college for all Americans.
Another $225 billion over the next decade would create a national family and medical leave program.
Biden proposes that tax hikes fund his initiatives over the next 15 years. His funding plan includes $2 trillion from corporations by raising corporate tax rates to 28%, while unrealized capital gains would be taxed at death. The plan poses some problems for Democrats, some of whom — including top Democratic House tax writer Rep. Richard Neal, D-MA — are being cautious about backing this move.
Biden’s plan would also significantly stiffen IRS enforcement, which he claims would raise $700 billion over a decade, otherwise lost to cheating the system through loopholes.
Republicans’ counter Budget
Led by Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, the Republican Study Committee has created its own budget proposal. Hern, who chaired the RSC budget and spending task force, was also highly critical of Biden’s proposed budget.
“The Republican Budget is floor-ready, a thorough plan rooted in common-sense conservative policy,” Hern said. “Republicans are prepared to govern in the majority, and this budget helps us prove it to the American people. Our tried-and-true pro-growth strategy will boost the economy while giving middle and working class Americans more control over their hard-earned money.”
The RSC budget, much like Biden’s own proposal, has little chance of passing Congress and making its way to Biden’s desk, as Republicans do not control either chamber of Congress and Democrats are almost unanimously against tax cuts. While neither Biden’s proposal or the RSC proposal have a chance to pass as is, parts of both will more than likely find their way into the final product.
At first glance, the biggest difference between the RSC proposal and Biden’s is tax cuts. Hern’s proposal would cut taxes by $1.9 trillion, and according to the proposal, would return nearly $16,000 per household. The RSC budget would also eliminate death taxes and repeal market distorting tax carve outs.
“President Biden introduced his budget proposal the Friday afternoon before Memorial Day Weekend, so you know he must be proud of it,” Hern said in a statement. “...It’s a permanent expansion of the federal government that will cripple our economy while we’re trying to recover from an economic depression. Biden’s tax-and-spend agenda is the wrong strategy. No president in history has ever responded to an economic downturn by raising taxes — it’s counterproductive.”
