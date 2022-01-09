When Congressman Tom Cole looks back over this past year in Congress, he says it’s been defined by divisive partisanship that obstructs Congress from governing to its fullest potential.
Cole has been championed during his time in Congress as one to put his head down and sort through the muck in order to legislate and get things done for the people of Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District. But in order to do that this year, there needed to be bipartisianship, especially with Republicans in the minority, he said.
But Cole said due to the hostile divide between the parties — the fault of the extremes on both sides, he pointed out — it’s hard for anyone to get things done in a bipartisan manner. One example is reconciliation.
Both Republicans and Democrats are guilty of using reconciliation — a method in which Congress can pass things in a party-line fashion with a simple majority in the Senate.
“Reconciliation deals out the minority party, and I’m not saying that in a partisan sense, both sides do it,” he said.
Republicans did it back in 2017 to pass former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, and Cole understands why the majority party uses it, especially when they have complete control.
“When you get the Presidency, the House and the Senate, which I don’t think (Democrats) expected going into the election, the pressure is to produce,” Cole said. “We had the same problem in 17 and 18. Your own side demands, since you got all three, you better do something big. But they have the narrowest possible majorities in both chambers, so it’s really hard.”
The Democrats haven’t had the majority since 2010, so the pressure to pass everything their base demands is magnified, Cole said, especially when they’re expected to lose at least the House of Representatives come the midterms.
Still, Cole expected after how bipartisan Congress acted in 2020 to get five COVID relief packages passed totaling to $4 trillion, that this Congress would be similar and continue on the progress made the previous year.
“Last year was done in a very bipartisan way,” he said. “... All the appropriations bills were done before the end of the year, bipartisan again, overwhelmingly, and then a veto override of a Republican president, by a Republican Senate and a majority of Republicans in the House on the National Defense Authorization Act.”
Unmet expectations
Coming into 2022, Cole expected the same thing to happen, especially with a president who was known as a bipartisan dealmaker during his tenure in the Senate. But so far, that hasn’t been the case.
Cole understands why — Democrats having been starved of complete power since 2010 are desperate to pass their agenda and they’re trying to use the slim majorities they have to do so, he said.
“I was talking to a friend of mine on the other side, whose name I will protect,” Cole said, “and I (asked him), ‘Hey, we worked so well last year, why not this year?’ and he goes, ‘Tom, you need to think of us as hogs at the trough that haven’t eaten in 10 years. In the first two years of Obama, we got everything we wanted, we kind of thought that he was transformational and we were in a new deal or great society-kind of era, where we would control Congress for a while, and then you guys took it back in two years and we didn’t get anything for six years.
‘Then we were absolutely certain there was no way Hillary Clinton was going to lose to Donald Trump, and she did, and there was another four years. So you know, we’re gonna eat everything that moves for the next two years.’ and actually, if you look at how they’ve conducted their strategy, that’s pretty accurate.”
Because of this, Cole compares how Democrats have governed this year to a baseball game. Every time they step up to the plate, they’re trying to hit a home run rather than just get on base, he said.
“I understand that because I’ve seen us do it too, so it’s not a criticism, but it makes it very hard to get things done,” Cole said.
One example of this is Biden’s Build Back Better social spending bill that Democrats in Congress tried to pass through reconciliation, Cole said. It was an approximately $1.5 trillion plan that died in December after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV., said he could not support the bill.
The individual policies in the bill poll very well, such as the Child Tax Credit and Paid Family Leave. Although he wouldn’t commit to anything, Cole said he could see himself and other Republicans supporting individual components of BBB depending on circumstance.
“Anything that vast, there’s something in it that you can support,” Cole said. “... A lot depends on what form it was in and whether it was paid for or not. So a lot would depend again, on how it’s packaged or whatever, but you never say never until you actually see the bill.”
But Republicans were cut out of the negotiating process, Cole said, since Democrats knew they wanted to go through reconciliation Republican input wasn’t asked.
“If you proceed in that fashion, you’re basically telling the other side, ‘We decided we’re not going to work with you and we’re going to go as far as we possibly can on our own,’” he said
‘You do the little things right, the big things will take care of themselves’
Despite the partisan nature of this Congress, bipartisanship isn’t dead, Cole said.
Looking back over the last year in Congress a number of items were passed in a bipartisian fashion showing that it still can be done, he said.
This need for bipartisianship doesn’t just apply to the Democratic party, Cole said, the Republicans have this issue as well where some want to hinder everything thrown their way and obstruct at every turn rather than work together and try and form something that may not be what they want, but is acceptable.
“What our own side doesn’t realize, is we are the minority in Washington, D.C.,” Cole said. “I mean, (Democrats) control the Senate and they control the presidency. We can extract some deals, you can get some concessions, we can stop anything, but we can’t achieve what (our side) would want us to achieve. And we had a lot of members, irresponsibly in my view, promising things that never could be delivered.”
This also applies to members who grandstand and promise their constituents all these extreme far-right policies that can’t get done — especially not with a Democrat as President — but some people don’t understand that, he said.
These people ruining bipartisianship for other members of Congress trying to legislate are often the ones who are inconsequential during their time there, Cole said.
“None of these people have produced legislation that changes much for their own districts, let alone for the nation, but they get a disproportionate share of the media,” he said. “And it’s just the era in which we live, but it’s still not the way Congress works. You see a lot of these folks on the Sunday shows. I’d rather see Kay Granger, who’s the top Republican on Appropriations, or Rosa DeLauro, who’s the chairman of the full committee, or something like that. I mean, those people are going to get stuff done.”
But, as Congress begins to head into a new calender year, Cole, while not optimistic that things will change, hopes they will — if not this Congress, then the next.
“It’s not going to be sunshine and roses, particularly in an election year, but if you want to get stuff done, you got to recognize you need votes on both sides of the aisle to get important things done. They can’t be done unilaterally,” Cole said. “... It’s kind of like your football coach tells you when you’re a kid, you do the little things right, the big things will take care of themselves.”