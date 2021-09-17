This year in Congress hasn’t been the one Congressman Tom Cole had envisioned or hoped for, but with all that’s happened that he’s disagreed with, he hopes some positive legislation can come out of it.
Cole, R-Moore, believed this congress had the potential to be highly productive, he said in an interview with The Transcript. It was the most evenly divided Congress since 1884, a 50-50 Senate, Democrats having a slim majority — a four vote Democratic majority in the House and a Democratic president that campaigned on deal making and bipartisanship.
But — apart from the bipartisan infrastructure deal that is awaiting passage in the House — nothing has really been accomplished, Cole said.
“Congress probably in 2020 was more effective than it’s been in over a decade, and actually operated in an exceptionally bipartisan way,” Cole said, alluding to the five COVID relief packages that passed. “... Then you look at what this year could have been like, and boom — we started out with a $1.9 trillion COVID bill. … Now, the rest of the session, not much has gotten done. But to be fair, a lot of that is prep for this run that we’re in, but it remains highly contentious. I mean we were going to deal with three, four big items.”
Those four big items are the bipartisan infrastructure package, the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, the appropriations process and raising the debt ceiling, Cole said.
Probably the most notable of the four is the bipartisan infrastructure package that passed through the Senate in August with 19 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., voting in favor of the package.
Cole said he will more than likely follow the lead of Oklahoma’s two senators and vote against this package.
“We’re looking at it now, but according to the Congressional Budget Office, it’s at least $256 billion short of being paid for,” Cole said. “We were told it was gonna be paid for, and honestly, we probably didn’t do nearly as well in it as had gone through the normal process. We have to remember that the bill was basically negotiated by about 15 senators and didn’t go through the Senate Public Works Committee, where Inhofe is former chairman and has a pretty big stick.
“Let me make a bold prediction: the (19 Republicans) that voted for it — their states probably did pretty well,” he said.
In a statement defending the legislation, Sen. Rob Portman, R-OH., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ., two senators who helped negotiate the Legislation, insisted that there were actually $519 billion in offsets, though many disagree with their financial assessment.
Cole said the deficit spending is not the only reason he wouldn’t support the deal, though it is one of the main reasons.
“There’s plenty of elements in it that I like, such as the roads and bridges, I particularly like the broadband, which is a new wrinkle I think is very important. But there’s a lot of Green New Deal energy policy attached to it as well, so that’s not something I would be supportive of,” he said.
Some of Cole’s fellow Republicans who voted for this bill pushed back against the notion of there being “Green New Deal” policy attached to it. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, argued on Fox News that the bill “is all hard infrastructure.”
Another reason for Cole’s dissent from the legislation is how it was put together. There were no committee markups on the package and the House won’t have the opportunity to add any amendments, something Cole believes they should have the chance to do.
“At the end of the day, why should I vote for a bill that none of our members had the opportunity to have any input on?” Cole asked. “It’s not going to be amended on the floor, it didn’t go through the committee. We’re just accepting whatever the Senate decides to send us. That’s not legislating. We should have our own package and then we should go to a conference with the Senate and work it through.
Cole argued Oklahoma’s delegates did not have the opportunity to shape the bill in a way that would “uniquely benefit” the state.
Thoughts on Native American rights
Cole is confident some of the bills he introduced will be heard and passed in the future. One of those bills is the “Frank Harrison, Elizabeth Peratrovich, and Miguel Trujillo Native American Voting Rights Act of 2021,” which he co-sponsors.
Cole said Native Americans have “a lot of barriers” in the voting process throughout the United States. He specifically said voter participation on reservations is scarce.
He said this problem isn’t easily seen in Oklahoma, where populations “are intermingled.”
This bipartisan piece of legislation addresses many problems Native Americans have when it comes to voting, including the lack of street addresses on reservations, Cole said.
“Lots of large reservations in the upper plains states and in the southwest encounter problems with everything from, some states requiring you to have an address, a lot of Indians on reservations don’t have street addresses and they may or may not have post offices,” he said. “And historically, the distribution of precincts and things like that have been too big and distances too far on a lot of reservations to enable people to vote.”
Although this won’t affect Native Americans in Oklahoma as much, this will make a big difference in the big reservations that are spread out across the country, Cole said.
“We have a big but very remote reservation for the Navajo Nation,” Cole said. “This reservation spans over four states and is literally as big as some of the smaller states in the east and has over 300,000 people scattered over a broad area. So those are the main things we’re working on and we worked really hard to keep it bipartisan.”
Goals for the Future
Despite the Republicans still in the minority for at least another year, Cole still has ambitions for this upcoming year that he hopes to accomplish in bipartisan fashion.
Cole said he hopes to get the country a defense bill. He said this will specifically impact his district with Tinker Air Force Base and Fort Sill Army post.
“The employment base in this district is one of the most military districts in the country, and it’s not just the bases and the federal employees, but a lot of people that work for defense contractors as well,” he said.
Many organizations in Congressional District Four rely on federal funding, Cole said, from the National Weather Center all the way to the Federal Aviation Administration center and he wants to ensure these continue to receive adequate funding.
Secondly, Cole said he wants to continue strengthening public health, something he said he’s proud Congress has done over the past six years. He said he believes president Joe Biden’s proposals for public health “are pretty good.”
“For six straight years funding for the National Institute of Health went up by 39% and the funding for the Center for Disease Control was up 24% funding for the strategic stockpile, which sort of helped us get through all this and protective gear,” Cole said.
And, in line with his Voting Rights bill, Cole said a continued main area of focus is fighting for Native American issues and rights in Congress.
“I will always work on Native American issues,” he said. “They have a big presence in this district and a big presence in this state and are integral to the economy. There are now 100,000 people employed by Oklahoma tribes. So we’re trying to work on that, and again, there will also be a variety of other interests that come up.”