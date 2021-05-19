After the entire Oklahoma House delegation voted to object to President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory on Jan. 6, only one member of the delegation broke ranks and voted in favor of a bipartisan Jan. 6 Commission to get to the bottom of the insurrection.
Rep. Tom Cole, R-Norman, who voted against the Jan. 6 Commission, did not immediately respond to The Transcript’s request for comment Wednesday. The Commission passed 272-175, with 35 Republicans voting in favor.
On the House floor, he thanked his two colleagues, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-MS., and Rep. John Katko, R-NY., who put together the Jan. 6 Commission bill, but said he was skeptical about the legislation.
Cole said he believes the commission was too narrowly focused, and should be able to examine broad examples of political violence that have intensified over the past five years.
“This includes the wave of violent rioting and property destruction that swept across the country last summer,” Cole said. “The Commission should have specific flexibility to examine these events in their appropriate content.”
Cole also said he did not think a Commission specifically geared toward the Jan. 6 attack was necessary because of the numerous ongoing federal investigations looking into the Capitol insurrection.
“I fear that adding yet another investigation from this proposed Commission would only muddy the waters and make achieving due processes and reaching justice all that much harder,” he said.
While Cole said he is against the Jan. 6 Commission for not being “broad enough,” the representative has supported other solely partisan committees in the past when they were geared toward Democrats.
In May of 2013, eight months after the Benghazi attack, Cole called for a select committee to investigate the attack and how it was handled by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and then-President Barack Obama.
“Eight months after the unthinkable terrorist attack on our consulate in Benghazi, Libya, we are still seeking answers to what happened that night,” Cole said. “After all this time, we should have resolved what circumstances led to the murder of four Americans, what was done to prevent the attack and how it was handled and presented by President (Barack) Obama and Secretary of State (Hillary) Clinton.”
The only member of Oklahoma’s delegation to vote in favor of the bipartisan Jan. 6 Commission was freshman Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-OKC. She joined 34 other House Republicans in defecting from GOP leadership and voting in favor of the Commission.
“Today I voted to establish an independent bipartisan Commission to investigate the attack of the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021,” Bice said in a statement to The Transcript. “It is critically important that the Commission’s work not interfere with ongoing criminal investigations, but there is much more we must know about the circumstances surrounding that day.”
In the statement, Bice said she is “troubled” by the lack of transparency from the leadership of the Capitol Police and the House and Senate Sergeant at Arms surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“Finding and correcting the issues that led to the breach of the Capitol and the forces that protect it will ensure the people’s House is safe and secure for all who visit and work there,” she said.
