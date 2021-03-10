On its second go around in the U.S. House of Representatives Oklahoma’s entire congressional delegation voted against the COVID-19 relief package, including Norman’s representative Tom Cole.
Cole has been highly critical of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” inaccurately claiming on numerous occasions that only “9%” of the bill actually goes to fight COVID. This claim has been tagged as false and misleading by numerous fact checkers.
Despite every Republican in both the House and the Senate voting against the bill it passed and is expected to be signed by Biden on Friday.
“While Democrats’ fake coronavirus rescue package had a very few egregious provisions removed during its trip over to the U.S. Senate, the final version headed to the president’s desk remains deeply partisan and extremely liberal,” Cole said in a press release. ““In fact, even socialist Senator Bernie Sanders has called it the most progressive legislation he has ever voted for or seen passed in his congressional career …. Those are telling descriptions of what this legislation is actually meant to achieve, and that is not delivery of coronavirus relief.”
Cole points out that the past COVID relief bills were passed with bipartisan support and that this one has none saying that he is “alarmed that Democrats did not even try to build” on the bipartisan success of previous relief packages.
He voted against this bill despite the mayor of the biggest city in his district being a staunch supporter of the American Rescue Plan.
Earlier this year Norman Mayor Breea Clark joined over 400 other mayors from across the country and signed onto a letter urging Oklahoma’s congressional delegation and senators to vote in favor of this relief package.
“Like every community across the nation, it has been a trying year for our city,” Clark said. “We are excited the federal government is sending this support directly to local governments like ours so we can quickly put these funds to good use for the betterment of our residents as we continue our economic recovery from this pandemic.”
