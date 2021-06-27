After originally requesting more than $80 million in earmarks for community projects, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Norman, has altered his requests to total just over $38 million.
The main driver behind the dip in Cole’s request is the congressman’s decision to lower a $50 million ask to just $3.9 million. That money would go toward an industrial airpark’s transformation into a global logistics hub, or a “Global Transportation and Industrial Park.”
Cole also reduced his request for redeveloping a commercial center in Lawton — used to help attract new businesses and high-tech jobs — from $7.95 million to $3.95 million.
Two other community project requests were lowered. Cole’s original $7.9 million request for the FISTA Trust Development Authority in Ft. Sill, which would be used to repurpose the FISTA Innovation Park, was reduced to $3.95 million.
“The revisions were made in conversation with the communities in order to reflect a narrower project scope for this fiscal year,” Cole said in a statement to The Transcript.
In addition to lowering the amount of some of his requests for community projects, Cole requested money for two more projects.
One request asks for $5 million to go toward improving Midwest City’s water-related infrastructure. The money would be used to fund a Booster Pump Station with two underground clear wells that would be filled with water and distributed into the main line, the request reads.
The other new request is for $850,000 to help Mid-American Christian University fund a mental health counselor training and credentialing program.
