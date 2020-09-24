OKLAHOMA CITY — Bacone College officials were bracing for the worst heading into the fall semester.
With the COVID-19 pandemic ramping up, officials with the small private Muskogee college projected nearly 15 percent of students would likely sit out the school year.
Nationally, colleges and universities were warned in May and June to brace for a 15 to 20% decline in student enrollment, said Kaila Harjo, vice president of student affairs.
Overall, the pandemic meant fewer international students would return to the U.S. Harjo said some students were hesitant to travel across state lines because of localized COVID-19 spread and quarantine rules that varied widely from state to state.
Bacone leaders decided to focus heavily on individualized recruitment and building relationships, concurrent enrollment programs, online classes and its partnerships with local tribes.
The school, with a 61% Native student body, bucked the dire national projections and actually saw its 2020 fall enrollment jump by nearly 20.7% compared with the year prior.
While no Oklahoma institutions ultimately reported losing 15 to 20% of their student enrollment, CNHI Oklahoma’s informal survey of institutions of higher education across the state found that Bacone’s success was an apparent anomaly.
Of the nine schools contacted by CNHI Oklahoma, two-thirds reported drops in student enrollment when comparing September’s 2019 pre-pandemic numbers with the same period in 2020. The declines in enrollment ranged from about 1 to 10.6%.
“It’s beautiful to see that Bacone is growing and thriving within this pandemic because not only two years ago, Bacone was on the brink of closure,” Harjo said. “It’s an exciting time to be a part of Bacone College.”
Oklahoma City Community College and Oklahoma State University were the only other schools that reported enrollment growth.
Of the public universities, the University of Oklahoma reported the smallest decline at 1.1% while Eastern Oklahoma State reported the largest at 10.6%.
Angela Caddell, a spokeswoman for the State Regents for Higher Education, said the governing body wouldn’t have a clear picture of overall systemwide enrollment numbers until they receive the final data submissions from institutions in October.
Potential reductions in enrollments may vary by type of institution — two year versus four year and housing type — residential versus non-residential, she said.
In an email, Connors State College President Ron Ramming said his institution located in Warner had seen a 5.5% decline of about 113 students.
He said about a half of the decline comes from scaling back operations at the Eddie Warrior and Jess Dunn correctional facilities because of the pandemic.
“We also heard from several students who decided not to enroll until they knew how classes were going to be offered to their children in the public school,” Ramming said. “We do have several second 8-week courses available, so our numbers should improve slightly.”
Oklahoma State University was perhaps most high-profile college in the state to see a bump in enrollment of about 1.5% through mid-September.
Kyle Wray, vice president for enrollment and brand management, said while freshman enrollment was down slightly, the university’s overall retention was up and new transfers increased slightly.
He said officials focused on staying in touch with students after OSU started shutting down in March. He said they worked to try to understand scholarship needs and financial challenges that students might be encountering during the pandemic and focused on “strategic scholarship distribution.”
The university also offered virtual options for students who didn’t feel comfortable with in-person instruction.
Wray said freshman enrollment was down in large part due to international student declines.
But, Wray said the real enrollment challenges may likely arrive fall 2021.
“I think if there are dangers, it’s going to be next year,” he said. “COVID hit in March after most of the recruiting cycle was done.”
Thus far, the pandemic has resulted in fewer campus visits, and instruction for secondary school students in Oklahoma is as varied as the different districts, Wray said.
Students considering college typically rely on high school guidance counselors for help, but this year, many students don’t have easy access to them, he said.
“I think the students who are seniors in high school have just had their entire educational world turned upside down, including attending college in the fall,” he said.
The Stillwater News Press, The Norman Transcript, the Muskogee Phoenix, the McAlester News-Capital and the Tahlequah Daily Press contributed to this report.
