A multi-vehicle collision Saturday morning closed North Flood Avenue between West Franklin Road and 24th Avenue Northwest in both directions for several hours, police said.
It was a severe collision," Norman police Lt. Cary Bryant told The Transcript. "Critical in nature."
The collision occurred about 10:35 a.m., Bryant said.
The police spokesman said the department's collision investigation team was on scene.
This is a developing story.
