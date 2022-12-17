A multi-vehicle collision Saturday morning closed North Flood Avenue between West Franklin Road and 24th Avenue Northwest in both directions for several hours, police said.

It was a severe collision," Norman police Lt. Cary Bryant told The Transcript. "Critical in nature."

The collision occurred about 10:35 a.m., Bryant said. 

The police spokesman said the department's collision investigation team was on scene.

This is a developing story.

