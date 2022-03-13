An estimated 10% of the U.S. population claims some form of Irish ancestry. In Cleveland County, more than 11% of our neighbors have a touch of Irish blood.
On Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day, it’ll be a day of green beer and shamrocks, music, dance and food. It hasn’t always been that way for Norman’s early Irish settlers.
Several families of Irish Catholics arrived in Norman in 1889. Among them were Rooneys, Maguires, O’Connors and Maroneys.
They were mostly farm families who helped organize the first Catholic Mass at the Aniol Store on the corner of Comanche and Crawford.
Many lived and farmed in the area of what is now 48th Avenue NW and Franklin Road.
They helped build the first Catholic Church here in 1890. Parishioners of German descent wanted to name it St. Joseph’s, but the Irish brought in a large contributor who insisted the church be named St. Patrick’s. For many years, it was called St. Joseph’s and St. Patrick’s.
The local Irish suffered a great loss in the spring of 1893 when a tornado lifted east across the Canadian River and killed three members of the Maroney family, eight members of the O’Connor family and one member of the Rooney family. Minutes earlier, the same storm had killed at least seven settlers in the area.
Local historian John Womack, writing in “Norman: An Early History,” said since there was no Catholic cemetery in Norman, the bodies were taken in twelve wagons to Purcell for burial. The only survivor of the O’Connor family, George, later attended Notre Dame and became a priest, believed to be the first from Norman, Womack writes.
After the tragedy, the Catholic community pushed forward with building a new church to replace the small one constructed in 1890. The new building and parsonage were located on the southeast corner of Porter Avenue and Tonhawa Street.
The priests, Fr. Scallan and Fr. Metter, slept in the sacristy of the old church while they were overseeing construction of the new buildings.
Bishop Meerscheart of Guthrie dedicated St. Joseph’s-St. Patrick’s on March 20, 1898. The Germans eventually won out on the naming, as the church today is known as St. Joseph’s.