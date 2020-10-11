NORMAN — A Norman resident received a planning commission rezoning before installing a commercial marijuana grow, but not without protest from nearby residents.
Earnest Bell intends to start his business at 2001 E. Rock Creek Road but needed to rezone from residential estates to A-1 agricultural. Concerns included odor, noise and pollution.
“This is a residential area, residential estates completely,” Nancy Burgess said. “There’s nothing along there that’s commercial, nothing. There is an OG&E substation there, and we didn’t object to it because we thought we’d have lots electricity and, you know, we have. Sometimes all of Norman won’t have electricity, but we’ll have some. That’s the only thing you could think of that has any kind of commercial [use].”
Another resident, whose name was inaudible, said he was concerned that fertilizer and pesticides could enter a pond nearby.
Bell said there will be no runoff because the plants absorb most of the water they receive and there is a tray under the plants.
“I’m going to be polite about this, but this is simply nonsense,” Bell said. “There’s no fertilizer, there’s no pesticides here, and I’m not doing an aerial spray. It’s like if you’re growing flowers. With regard to water usage, they’re using about 15 gallons a day per 100 plants. When you take a bath in the morning, it’s probably about 45 gallons.”
Bell said he “fishes and swims that pond probably more than anyone else. The idea that I’m here to pollute the pond, that’s insulting. That’s ridiculous.”
Other residents were concerned about odor and noise, but Bell pointed out that the facility is 1,000 feet from any other property owner.
At the conclusion of public comments, Bell called the concerns baseless.
“There’s simply people here who don’t want this to happen,” he said. “The reality is no one will see it, they can’t touch, they can’t smell it, they can’t hear it. It’s simply a nonissue.”
The commission approved the rezoning request, but Commissioner Steven McDaniel raised a concern for the council to consider.
“This notion that the smell of plant doesn’t happen, it’s three to six weeks when the plant starts blooming that there’s a smell. So I would ask that the council look at something on that that gives us some direction, because if we’re going to continue to have these types of growth coming toward us, and there’s no mitigation for the smell, that could be a problem later on,” he said.
Other business
The commission approved a request to 34th Street Partners LLC to detach from the City of Norman. The 42-acre property is located on the south side of West Bethel Road on the west side of the railroad track, a city staff report showed.
An attorney for petitioner Blaine Nice said when he spoke to city staff, “they weren’t even sure all of this [property] was in city limits.”
He said the property does not have any Norman utilities, but the City of Moore had available services.
“That’s kind of the reasoning for that, but you have to get it de-annexed first, and the City of Moore has indicated that they wouldn’t have any discussion until it’s de-annexed.”
The commission approved a special use request for a women-owned brewery, the owners said during their presentation.
Equity Brewing Co. LLC intends to install a “nano-brewery” and tasting room with craft beer for the bar and retail sales of their product, a staff report shows. The proposed location is at 109 E. Tonhawa St.
Also approved was a site plan amendment to a car lot at 512 N. Interstate Drive that was previously zoned on behalf of Big Red Sports as a parking lot. The plan was never developed, city staff said.
America’s Car-Mart submitted a preliminary plat for a car lot with a building, a detail shop and plans for future expansion. Commissioners unanimously approved the plat and amendment.
All plans presented by the public at the commission will be subject to final approval by the council.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
