The Norman City Council’s new city-issued cell phones came thanks to a recommendation of the Charter Review Commission.
According to the minutes of an August 2019 meeting, then-Ward 3 Robert Castleberry said councilors should have city-issued cell phones, just as city employees do.
Castleberry told The Transcript Thursday he believes the initiative “increases transparency and should facilitate open records requests.”
“There needs to be policies in place regarding deleting text and emails that ensures transparency, and that the phone is only used for official city business,” he said. “Also, it helps to determine if any open meetings violations have occurred. Council members get a W-2 from the city and are therefore employees, and should be provided the necessary tools to do their jobs.”
Castleberry said an internal auditor – yet to be hired by the city – “can review usage for any abuses.”
Then-commission member Greg Jungman warned there would be no guarantee that councilors would only conduct city business on city-issued cell phones.
At the time, Charter Review Commission Chair “Midway” Bob Thompson said the matter did not seem to be a charter review item, but was one of simple policy, the minutes show.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker pointed to the muddy waters between personal cell phone use and public business.
“Council members often use their personal cell phones for a variety of things, including their personal business and items related to their day job, and giving them a dedicated city phone ensures the non-city related information that may be contained on the phone from their other uses of it is protected from disclosure while making disclosure of city business as easy as turning in your phone for an open records request search,” Walker told The Transcript Thursday.
While a policy has not been developed for the council’s use of cell phones, other policies in place apply, Walker said.
“Although our general advice and guidance about conducting city business applies here in the same way it applies to personal devices, I believe a policy would be the best way to establish these ground rules,” she said. “The ownership of the device does not change the fact that records on any device relating to the conduct of official business by a member of the public body are subject to disclosure under the OMA unless there is an applicable exemption.”
Walker plans to discuss a proposed policy on the council’s use of cell phones during the council retreat, scheduled for July 16-17 at NCED Hotel & Conference Center in Norman.
Walker said with two new incoming council members, now seemed to be a good time to act on the CRC’s recommendation. Ward 3 Councilor-elect Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello will be sworn in on the first Tuesday in July during that council meeting.
The cost of the phones is $0.99 each and $50 a month per phone line, Walker said.
Mayor Breea Clark did not return requests for comment.
