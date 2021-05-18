The Norman Charter Review Commission elected to toss out a previously discussed amendment to the City Charter and changed others during a Monday night meeting.
Members deliberated proposed changes to recall petitions and the council vacancy selection committee process. Charter amendments as proposed by the commission must be approved by the City Council and are subject to voter approval.
The commission elected to extend the deadline for the certification of recall petitions from 30 to 60 days when the mayor or multiple officials are being recalled. The charter’s current language
provides 30 days for the process and will continue to allow 30 days if only one official is being recalled.
In the event of multiple recalls, the commission voted to approve language that allows remaining seated councilors to constitute a quorum. Last year, local group Unite Norman attempted to recall all odd-numbered councilors and the mayor, which would have left the remaining council unable to pass ordinances, The Transcript reported previously.
A second dilemma with recall petitions also involved the timeline. Had a recall been successful in unseating Ward 3 Alison Petrone last year, the election schedule could have placed it after her term ended. The charter prohibits the recall of an elected official within the first six months of serving office, but did not previously preclude a recall at any time before the term ends.
The commission Monday approved a cap on the recall timeline to within six months before the end of the term.
Commissioners also approved a gist, or summary, to follow the requirements of state law for recall petitions.
“We made it simple so this is not something that’s going to get fought about [in court]ww,” City Attorney Kathryn Walker said. “This is a lot more straightforward than initiative petitions.”
The language of the gist reads that the petition “will allow the voters to decide whether to recall the elected officer prior to the expiration date of his or her term or allow he or she to continue to serve in office,” Walker said.
Commissioners also turned their attention to filling vacancies, and disagreed about whether or not to adopt language to formalize the selection committee process.
The proposed charter amendment would have required that a committee of five residents of the ward nominate an appointee to the council, but did not state the council was bound to accept it.
During the Ward 2 vacancy in 2020, a committee initially nominated Sean Boyd for the seat, but the council rejected the appointment after some on the committee changed their minds, The Transcript reported.
Commissioners Trey Bates and Doug Cubberly did not see the value in formalizing a process that would not be binding for the council.
“I guess the question would be, do you want to lock council into a process, because then you could make it mandatory and either you call a [special] election or call the committee and their recommendation should be honored, approved,” Cubberly said.
“I could actually get behind something that would require the follow through,” Bates said. “If you’re going to put the process in place, and it becomes something meaningful, binding, then I think that’s worth doing.”
The commission decided to strike the selection committee language. The proposed charter amendment will read “any vacancy occurring on the City Council shall be filled by a majority vote of the remaining members of Council for the balance of the unexpired term.”
A report on the commission’s recommendations will be presented to the council and the commission will hold a presentation during an upcoming council meeting, Walker said. The council will vote on each proposed amendment before submitting it to a vote of the electorate.
