Cleveland County Commissioners on Monday tabled an invoice to be paid with federal COVID-19 relief dollars after concerns about the use of those funds and a potential conflict of interest with the vendor and a county employee.
The $15,000 invoice from architecture and engineering firm Rees is part of a $55,000 contract for design services at The Well for “multipurpose outdoor community space,” the contract reads. The Well is a healthcare hub for medical services and healthy living initiatives.
The project was tabled after District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland raised concerns about how the invoice was approved, recurring costs and information given at a meeting he didn’t attend out of fear of violating open meeting laws.
A previous agenda associated with the contract mentioned pickleball courts, but “pickleball” was stricken from the agenda for one meeting and then omitted on an amended agenda at the next. The contract, obtained by The Transcript Monday, refers to construction design documents for “stage building, courts, lawn, food-truck parking.”
District 1 Rod Cleveland questioned the invoice as a valid American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] expenditure because he had not been provided with enough information to vote in favor of it, he said. He also questioned a possible conflict of interest because the county’s project manager Brian Wint, whose brother Jason Wint is a project manager and senior associate at Rees, approved the invoice.
According to the Rees website, Jason Wint “plays a crucial role” in the company’s “corporate, healthcare and education clients.”
Assistant District Attorney James Robertson told the commissioners he asked Brian to “submit those [invoices] to somebody else other than himself for approval if it’s in fact submitted by his brother.”
District 2 Darry Stacy said during the meeting that he had approved the invoice, not Wint.
Cleveland countered that he had a copy of the invoice with Wint’s stamped approval.
The Transcript obtained the invoice, which shows the stamp, “approved by Brian Wint.” It’s dated June 2.
The Transcript also obtained an email from a Rees employee to Briant Wint. Wint forwarded the May invoice from Rees Project Accountant James Price the next day and asked Stacy to approve it. However, the email from Wint reads “Jason” instead of James.
“Since Jason is sending this, it would be better if I forward to you for approvals per our legal counsel,” Wint’s email reads. “This phase of the design has been completed.”
Stacy approved.
A copy of the contract also showed Stacy and District 3 Harold Haralson signed the contract on April 18. Wint’s signature did not appear on the document.
County spokeswoman Joy Hampton said Wint reviews contracts and invoices, but it is commissioners who legally approve them. The stamp should read “reviewed” and not approved, she said.
“We will get him a stamp that says ‘reviewed,’” she said.
Cleveland also asked when the commission held public discussion on the contract to use ARPA money for pickleball and basketball courts.
Stacy said the commission voted on it in a previous meeting, but Cleveland noted he did not attend that meeting for concerns that it did not comply with the Open Meeting Act immediately following Good Friday. At the time, he contended the meeting agenda, which had been amended and posted Thursday at 2:38 p.m., was posted too late due to the 24 hour rule which does not include weekends and holidays.
Commissioner meetings are held each Monday at 1 p.m., but Robertson told the newspaper that because the amended agenda items were tabled, the meeting was lawful.
“There was no discussion prior to that,” Cleveland noted. “How was this an approved ARPA expense?”
Stacy answered that it fell within the guidelines for expenditures.
“All right, do we know the recurring cost of maintaining this capital expense?” Cleveland asked.
No one offered an answer to the question.
Following Cleveland’s objections, Haralson made a motion to table the item until Cleveland’s questions could be answered, and the board accepted it.
Qualifying expense
The county hired Melissa Houston of 929 Strategies to guide commissioners on the use of American Rescue Plan Act money. The consultant conducted stakeholder meetings in the summer of 2021 and solicited a public survey, The Transcript reported.
While Houston was not present during the meeting, she said that because the invoice and contract are related to projects planned at The Well, those expenditures qualify for ARPA.
“The commissioners previously approved The Well as a program area which was identified as a priority by the stakeholder groups,” Houston said. “It is a priority for the American Rescue Plan, and it is an allowable expenditure.”
Houston said she regularly communicates with each commissioner and would continue to keep them informed.