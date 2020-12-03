OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready has issued an order authorizing Sentry Insurance a Mutual Company to submit its Insurance Business Transfer (IBT) Plan to the District Court of Oklahoma County for approval.
This is the second IBT approved by an insurance commissioner in the United States. The first one was approved by Mulready in November 2019.
If approved by the court, this IBT would transfer a block of reinsurance business underwritten by Sentry to National Legacy Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. The transfer would include the liabilities associated with the reinsurance, as well as $2.9 million from Sentry to NLIC as consideration for assuming those liabilities.
The application filed by Sentry includes the IBT Plan, extensive financial documents and a plan for how the transaction will be communicated to policyholders and other interested parties.
Oklahoma’s IBT law became effective in November 2018 and is the most expansive such law in the country. The Oklahoma process closely mirrors Part VII of the Financial Services & Markets Act of 2000 in the United Kingdom, which has resulted in over 300 successful transfers.
For more informaiton, contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 800-522-0071 or visit oid.ok.gov.
