Voters decided Tuesday which Cleveland County commissioner candidates will head to the November election from the primary.
District 1 incumbent Rod Cleveland defeated Republican challenger Ron Henderson by 32.8% Tuesday, and will advance to the General Election to face Independent and Ward 8 Councilor Matt Peacock.
In a race that ran close from the start, Republican Rusty Grissom swept past District 3 incumbent Commissioner Harold Haralson by 7.13%. Grissom will face Democrat Mona “Mo” Vaughn, who defeated fellow Democrat J.D. Krohmer by 16.32%.
Cleveland said he looked forward with gratitude to the general election.
“I believe the results tonight reflect the Cleveland County voters and my efforts to invest in our county road maintenance programs and to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” he said.
Cleveland said he was glad voters saw past “dark money attacks” designed to unseat him. As reported by The Transcript, one political action committee, which had origins that the newspaper was unable to confirm, donated $5,000 to Haralson, his highest donation. Another PAC donated to ad campaigns in favor of Haralson for $4,492.25 and $9,096.12 for Henderson.
“I thank my wife, Christine, and my family and all my volunteers for their hard work during this primary, and I look forward to engaging with voters throughout my district in the months ahead,” Cleveland said.
Henderson’s campaign manager sent a prepared statement to The Transcript.
“To the voters of Cleveland County, I thank you for your support,” Henderson’s statement reads. “Since we started this campaign, I have had the privilege of meeting so many great people and hearing the issues that are most important to them. When I was the mayor or Norman, we did so much to improve our town and was hoping to take that same vision to the county level. While we came up short of our goal, I will forever be thankful for the great opportunity I had to appear on the ballot and give the people a choice. I wish the Republican nominee the best of luck in the general election.”
Grissom said he would be ready for the November election.
“What an honor to have the supporters of Cleveland County District 3 show up for me,” he said in a prepared statement. “Thank you to all of my supporters — I can’t tell you how much it meant to have them all on our side. To the voters, thank you. It was a pleasure to meet all of you. I’m appreciative of Harold and his decades of service to our community.
“I look forward to getting to work for the people of District 3 and anxiously await the [general election] in November. We’ve still got work to do, and I will buckle down and get back at it.”
Haralson did not respond to requests for comment late Tuesday.
Vaughn said it was “an honor” to advance to the November election.
“I’m fired up,” she said in a text message to The Transcript. “I’m as focused as ever on ensuring transparency and oversight in the county commissioner role. The future is for optimists — it’s not for pessimists — and I’m optimistic that, with the strength of my community, we can right many wrongs at the county level and beyond.”
Krohmer said he appreciated a clean race and had plenty of work to do for his community as a private citizen.
“I want to thank Ms. Vaughn for running a clean race and no derogatory attacks,” he said. “I’ve still got many challenges ahead and things to do in the future. I will never stop fighting the OTA [Oklahoma Turnpike Authority].”
Krohmer, a Slaughterville resident, has opposed the OTA’s plans to construct a new toll road from Interstate 40 south through east Norman in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed to Purcell.
Krohmer, along with the winning candidates, shared a common commitment to reinstate a board they believed should never have been dissolved.
The specter of the County Budget Board loomed large in the election as Cleveland, Grissom, Vaughn and Krohmer promised to bring it back. Commissioner Haralson and District 2 Darry Stacy voted 2-1 to dissolve it in early 2021, despite public protest to keep the board in place.
After a statewide commissioner scandal in the 1980s saw the indictment of more than 200 county commissioners for financial crimes, the legislature introduced new laws to prevent fraud and kickbacks.
One such law, the Budget Board Act, allows counties to include all eight county elected officials to adopt the county budget in addition to the Excise Board before the commissioner approves it.
As reported by The Transcript, most large counties with dense populations rely on a Budget Board.
Critics said the 2-1 decision was a move away from transparency, but the two commissioners argued it increased transparency and that the board was a duplication of the Excise Board’s role.