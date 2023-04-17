Things looked out of place at Monday’s regular meeting of the Cleveland County Board of County Commissioners.
Missing from the dais was Commissioner Darry Stacy, whose last day on the job after 10 years was Thursday.
Stacy, a former Norman police officer, was selected last month to become the next director of the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, or CLEET. He started his new position Friday.
Sitting in his seat was acting Commissioner Paul Meyer, Stacy’s first deputy and District 2 road foreman, who has worked for the county for 40 years.
Meyer, along with commissioners Rod Cleveland and Rusty Grissom, accepted Stacy’s letter of resignation. They also voted to remove Stacy from both the Cleveland County Industrial Authority and the Cleveland County Home Loan Authority.
Stacy did not attend the meeting.
Cleveland welcomed Meyer to the board.
“You’ll have to rearrange your Mondays now,” he said.
“I know,” replied Meyer, a man of few words.
Cleveland, who has served on the board for 15 years, congratulated Stacy on his term of service.
“It is kind of surreal,” he said following the meeting. “It is different. It’s going to be an adjustment and we’ll bring Paul up to speed on currently what’s happening within the full county commissioner duties ... because he’ll need to be making decisions on that.”
Meyer will serve as acting commissioner until a new commissioner is elected.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has 30 days to set a date for a special election, officials said.
In other action
Commissioners approved a request for $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from Moore Norman Technology Center to purchase equipment for a new Aerospace Training program.
The in-person program will prepare students to become certified as aviation maintenance technicians in three different areas — General Aviation, Airframe, and Powerplant — will take approximately three semesters to complete, according to a statement provided by Cleveland County.
Construction of the new Aerospace Training facility is underway, and MNTC is expected to welcome its first cohort of students in August, according to the county.
The program will not only help meet the growing workforce demand, it will allow many Cleveland County residents whose jobs may have been negatively affected by COVID-19 to gain the training they need to return to work, according to the county.
“I fully support our Moore Norman vo-tech system, I know what they do there,” Cleveland said. “As far as aerospace, energy and aerospace is No. 1 in Oklahoma.
“Tinker, whenever we talk to them, they always say they have thousands of jobs that are open to fill, that they’re always having a hard time filling.”
