Cleveland County records will be preserved for hundreds of years digitally thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.
Cleveland County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve $2 million in ARPA money to digitize and store aging documents dating back to before Oklahoma statehood.
Court Clerk Tammy Belinson was pleased to have the commissioner’s support.
“I would like to thank them for finding the importance of preserving these records for the future generations,” Belinson said following the meeting.
County commissioners didn’t comment on their vote, other than that they approve the decision to digitize the records.
Once the record preservation is complete, the public will be able to access them for free, Belinson said. After the process begins, she said it will take 18-24 months to complete the project. It was not known when the work would begin.
The federal contract will be with the U.S. General Services Administration to scan, digitize and store 1.8 million documents and 3.2 million images spanning 132 years. The compilation will amount to a digital vault of records that will be protected on a server with prevention measures to keep the files from being corrupted.
The county intends to select Kofile as the vendor to perform the service. Belinson said the company did “state-of-the-art” work at a good price when they digitized records in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties.
The records include mortgage deeds, oil and gas leases, federal and state tax liens, mechanics and material liens, fictitious names and commissioners’ proceedings.
Deputy County Clerk Rusty Sullivan, who will oversee the project, said records available online will save time and cost for the public.
“I had an attorney from Tulsa in here a couple of weeks ago. He drove from Tulsa here and he was in the [records] vault [for] maybe 15 minutes and then turned around to go back to Tulsa,” he said. “If it was online, he could have done it from there. Coming in here, you have to find a parking place, get through security to conduct business. It will alleviate all that. And who knows when the next pandemic is going to come out? We don’t want to expose the public or our employees.”
While Belinson said she has always worked hard to have backup copies of records through method like microfilm, none of them are perfect.
“I have everything on microfilm, I have duplicate [record] books, but those all have a shelf life,” she said. “That’s what I’m trying to get away from, updating the shelf life.”
A digital vault will also mean the county’s records will be safe if the courthouse is damaged like they were in a water line break over a three-day weekend several years ago.
Sullivan said the contract is an example of maintenance needs similar to those for county commissioners.
“A district gets a new dozer or gets a new backhoe,” he said. “You do monthly maintenance on it and it has a projected shelf life, 10-15 years, but you do maintenance on them every time it’s due … these books go back to 1889.”