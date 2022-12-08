As free meals were about to be served to those in need Thursday, Cleveland County Commissioners presented a check for $1 million in pandemic relief to Food and Shelter.
Commissioner Rod Cleveland said the county chose the Norman non-profit for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help it recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"County residents made it clear that they want ARPA dollars to benefit three things: people, infrastructure and the economy," Cleveland said. “This funding for Food and Shelter aligns with all three of those goals.”
Food and Shelter, which provides food and housing support, served more than 213,000 meals, distributed 78,000 pounds of food and provided supportive housing to more than 1,000 people in Cleveland County in 2021.
April Doshier, the organization's executive director, said the pandemic had unexpected and profound impacts on the community, and Food and Shelter found itself on the front lines of the response.
Doshier said the need for services the organization provides increased dramatically, but it continued to work to meet those needs.
“On day one, Food and Shelter stood our ground, never closing and never reducing services,” she said. “We knew it would be critical for the health of our community to ensure people were still eating healthy and we increased our efforts to keep people housed by paying rent and utilities to keep thousands of people from experiencing even a day of homelessness.”
Through the efforts of Food and Shelter, nearly 300 households were prevented from becoming homeless.
Cleveland said Food and Shelter provided support and stability to hundreds, and the money given to the organization is a visible commitment that county government wants to help the private sector.
“Food and Shelter is not alone,” Cleveland said. “They have a 40-year history and I appreciate their dedication.”
Commissioner Harold Haralson said the county is grateful for the important work done by the team at Food and Shelter.
“Cleveland County’s nonprofits are key stakeholders in promoting recovery for all of Cleveland County," he said.
As Doshier spoke, before accepting the giant check on behalf of Food and Shelter, she became teary eyed and expressed how she was overwhelmed with gratitude for the gift.
“This support from our county means Food and Shelter will be able to meet people where they are and provide food for moms to feed their children and housing for so many people who otherwise would find themselves living in a place none of us would wish on those we love,” she said.
She said the gift shows that the county believes everyone deserves an opportunity to have a safe and stable place to sleep at night and food to feed their families.
Paul Jonas, a client of Food and Shelter, said that because of the resources the organization provides, he is off the streets, has quit drinking and has a better way of life.
“I’m happy now, “he said.
Doshier said Food and Shelter plans to use the funds to expand and build about 30 more cottages to serve as transitional living for those in need.
“Thank you acknowledging the work we do at Food and Shelter to improve the lives of so many in our community,” she said. “There is no greater investment than the ones we make in the children and families in Cleveland County.”
