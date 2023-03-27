As environmental crimes investigator, Deputy Don Hudgins does the dirty work for the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.
Literally.
Hudgins, a 35-year veteran of law enforcement, investigates illegal dump sites. He looks for trash and chemicals and sewage dumps. Illegal trash dumping occupies most of his time.
In 2022, Hudgins cleaned up more than 22 tons of solid waste. Through the use of hidden cameras at one legacy dumpsite that exceeded 10 tons of waste, he was able to file charges of five offenders.
Illegal dumping is a growing problem in the county. Rural areas near streams and rivers that feed into Lake Thunderbird and the south Canadian River are popular sites for area offenders.
Illegal marijuana grow facilities are contributing to the problem, with solid waste and greenhouse-related chemicals getting into local water sources.
County commissioners will consider renewing a grant application for Hudgins’ position when they meet at 1 p.m. Monday. The funding comes from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
“We want to continue the program and continue to make gains on the progress we have achieved so far,” the grant application states. “With the last year of enforcement and public awareness efforts we have already seen a small reduction in small dump sites.”
Commissioners meet on the second floor of the Cleveland County Office Building, 201 S. Jones Ave.
