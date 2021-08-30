Cleveland County Commissioners heard about a number of priorities for spending the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds at their Monday meeting, but approved no specific projects or expenditures for the $55 million the county will receive.
Melissa Houston of 929 Strategies, a consulting firm helping the county put together a needs assessment for ARPA funds, told commissioners Monday that from community feedback, 929 determined that public health support, pandemic impact on the local economy and infrastructure needs are among the top priorities the community has communicated for county funding. 929 assembled a 19-page “Cleveland County Recovery Plan,” released Monday, that starts laying out some of those needs for county leadership.
The report came the day before an Aug. 31 deadline from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which is requiring that ARPA recipients — from counties to states — submit a preliminary “interim report” outlining any expenditures up until July 31 and showing any planned projects or expenditures. The next report to the Department of the Treasury is not due until Oct. 31, at which point the county will have to get more specific in identifying projects and expenditures.
But Monday, the county’s report outlined only five general needs — public health, mental health, economic impacts of the pandemic, serving disproportionately impacted populations and infrastructure — and a list of 60+ possible areas for spending, which 929 determined via private meetings with stakeholders and an online survey open to the public.
The report notes some dire priorities within those five general needs — in the public health sector, for instance, the report says the Cleveland County Health Department and Norman Regional Health System faced issues like having adequate space during the pandemic.
“The only full service hospital in Cleveland County, Norman Regional Health System, has been operating near capacity at times during the pandemic and needs more efficient space, ventilation and outdoor infrastructure,” the report notes. “The dire situation of a shortage of health care workers continues to be felt across the county. Overall, the lack of space for mass vaccination and testing was a major issue.”
The report also outlines areas of high poverty and need in the county, noting that populations from veterans to Norman Public Schools students have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic in some way and have unique needs. According to the report, the county will focus on not pouring money into areas that are already well-covered by local nonprofits, but instead hopes to collaborate with those nonprofits to make sure there’s no overlap in services and all residents in need can access programs equally.
Under that list of possible spending options, the report showed seven possible funding areas with 65 subsections, leaving a wide array of funding options for the county to pick from.
The commissioners will start deciding which of those areas they want to fund in the next two months, said Commissioner Rod Cleveland, who noted that the county made a long list of options now to make sure every possible funding opportunity was identified from the beginning.
“I think for the most part, we wanted to basically put in the kitchen sink so we don't have to come back and be like ‘well, it wasn't in there,’ Cleveland said. “...Now we've identified them, so I think right now, the next step is going to be prioritizing those expenditures.”
Between the end of August and the end of October, commissioners will start designating expenses, Cleveland said. 929’s report notes that this assessment of county needs is the first phase in the county recovery plan, and that all the feedback contained in the report will go into creating a list of projects for the county to tackle.
929 has only held private in-person meetings to hear from stakeholders, inviting entities like health care providers, local nonprofits, businesses and chambers of commerce, local government leaders and more. The Transcript and other media were not invited to attend; the consulting group has not yet held an in-person meeting open to the public.
The online survey, open to the public, has gotten more than 600 responses, Houston said, but isn’t yet closed.
Until it closes, 929 would only provide broad survey results; Houston said that of the “over 600 responses,” 72% of respondents said they’d been impacted by the pandemic. Respondents highlighted funding public health and mental health services as some of their top priorities right now, she said. A representative for 929 did not respond to a request for more information Monday.