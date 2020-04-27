Cleveland County Commissioners voted Monday to relax restrictions in county offices located inside the courthouse, at the fairgrounds, and fitness center, a prepared statement reads.
The new order of entry does not apply to district court procedures.
“As our state begins to reopen, we are working to ensure that we can safely and securely open access back to our county offices,” District 3 Commissioner Harold Haralson said in a prepared statement. “We are optimistic that these steps will be effective and will continue to monitor the situation and take steps as needed.”
The statement shows beginning May 4, residents will be allowed to enter the courthouse through the west doors only. Temperature checks will continue for visitors and employees and no more than four citizens will be allowed to enter an office at time. Social distancing and sanitation protocols will remain in effect. Employees are encouraged to wear face masks. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The fitness center will open “immediately” with social distancing and machine sanitation following each use. No more than six people can be in the fitness room at a time.
While the fairgrounds will not be open to public events until June 1, the booth shopping will be allowed for the Farmer’s Market on May 9. Vendors will be allowed to set up booths 10 feet apart with one customer at a time per booth. Social distancing and sanitation stations will be available.
As previously reported in The Transcript on March 31, the farmer’s market was open only for curbside pickup while some vendors offered delivery of produce and goods. At the time financial analysts predicted the farmer’s markets would sustain a $688 million loss in sales nationwide and present a $1.3 billion loss to the national economy.
As many as a third of its vendors declined to participate in curbside because of personal health risks or the model would not be adequate for goods offered.
Cleveland County Commissioners have continued to keep their offices open during the pandemic with the use of sanitation, video conferencing, iPads and social distancing among other precautions.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
