Cleveland County commissioners are getting closer to spending millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds but still have not set specific expenditure amounts.
During the commission’s Monday meeting, the three commissioners did adopt general categories as “objectives” for where those dollars should go.
The commission hired Melissa Houston of 929 Strategies, who announced in July that it would survey the public and community stakeholders and help the county navigate the legal requirements for spending ARPA funds.
The county will oversee the expenditure of $55 million in aid, of which it has received half and will receive the remainder next year, The Transcript reported.
The county’s recovery plan, which is subject to change, was submitted to the U.S. Treasury Department on Aug. 21 while thereafter stakeholder meetings continued.
Following the submitted recovery plan, Houston said Monday the next step is to determine “objectives that the county can implement in order to achieve those goals.”
“The county has worked very hard to really hear from stakeholders across the community,” Houston said. “We’ve had several different stakeholder meetings regarding public health and behavioral health, the business community and the nonprofit community, and we really tried to gather a lot of data points for your consideration.”
“Overriding goals” emerged in three categories as the result of 929’s research and community meetings, her presentation indicated.
The first goal is to focus relief funds “on the public health needs of 300,000 citizens” in the county and to ensure that “the Cleveland County Health Department is prepared to respond to a public health emergency and other public health needs,” the list reads.
The county’s list also points to nonprofit organizations when it states the objective to “support the county’s collaborators and connectors who provide services to the most vulnerable in the community.”
The second goal focuses on the “economy,” aiming to provide “diverse opportunities for (the county’s) residents,” the presentation reads. It mentions a “community meeting space” to address needs for “tourism, citizen needs and public health emergency procedures.”
It also states under the second goal the need to develop a “strong, resilient and diverse workforce for critical occupations and diverse industries to immediate needs and promote a strong economic recovery.”
The third goal addresses the county jail, youth detention center and infrastructure repair.
“As the Cleveland County Detention Center is a primary responsibility of the county, the facility having adequate infrastructure to provide for the health and safety of detainees and staff during a public health emergency should be addressed,” the presentation reads.
The county’s list also included the Couch Detention Center, aiming to ensure it is “safe for children and the facility can address and respond to occupants’ needs,” it states.
Infrastructure for safe drinking water and strengthening broadband infrastructure or access is also listed as a priority.
Under no stated goal or objective was a dollar amount fixed.
Houston said from this point, her firm will begin “putting together proposals and projects” for commissioners’ consideration “that would help achieve those objectives.”
The next report deadline to the treasury department is Jan. 31, 2022 for the “project and expenditure report,” the presentation reads.
The report will include “the types of projects funded, financial data and information on contracts, grants, sub-awards over $50,000,” it states.
“The Recovery Plan will also be updated by the end of the year to reflect any projects and expenditures,” the report reads.