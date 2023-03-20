Cleveland County commissioners today are likely to approve participation in opioid settlement agreements with three pharmacy chains and two manufacturers.
Commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. on the second floor of the county office building, 201 S. Jones Ave.
In 2021, nationwide settlements were reached to resolve all opioid litigation brought by states and local political subdivisions against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen — and against manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals and parent company Johnson & Johnson.
Last year, agreements were announced with pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart, and manufacturers Teva and Allergan.
The national settlements require Teva to pay up to $3.34 billion over 13 years; Allergan to pay up to $2.02 billion over seven years; CVS to pay up to $4.90 billion over 10 years; Walgreens to pay up to $5.52 billion of 15 years; and Walmart to pay up to $2.74 billion in 2023, according to nationalopioidsettlement.com.
As with the 2021 national settlements, states and local governments that want to participate in the 2022 national settlements have the opportunity to “opt in.”
Commissioners Rod Cleveland, Rusty Grissom and Darry Stacy will consider a resolution to approve participation in the settlement agreements dated Nov. 14, 2022 (Walmart), Nov. 22, 2022 (Teva and Allergan) and Dec. 9, 2022 (CVS and Walgreens).
The resolution states “pharmaceutical opioids have harmed (Cleveland) County, Oklahoma and its citizens.”
“This harm was created and exacerbated by the misconduct and illegal activities of pharmaceutical supply chain participants, including Teva-Allergan-CVS-Walgreens-Walmart,” the resolution states.
The amount of the county settlements was not available Sunday.
Also Monday, commissioners will consider approving a memorandum of agreement with Norman Public Schools for the use of facilities/equipment as emergency evacuation site for students at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.