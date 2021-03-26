Advocates say there is an aggressive effort to chill protests in Oklahoma and pointed to several bills that were approved this week.
On Monday, the Senate Public Safety Committee passed House Bill 1674, which provides legal immunity to fleeing drivers that hit protesters in roadways. That bill now goes to the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Senate Bill 560, a similar piece of legislation, was stalled on a 4-4 vote in a House committee. But it will likely be heard again next week.
Senate Bill 119 was passed out of a House committee, requiring groups to get a permit over a week before coming to demonstrate at the state Capitol.
Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, fielded questions about whether the bill infringed on first amendment rights to gather on public property.
“Our access to the people’s house is absolutely vital to a good democracy,” Russ said. “But I do feel like there is some, I guess you could say, rules of engagement. I love my children. … But if they jumped on the cushions on the couch or if they ate on the carpet or they tore up the furniture, there was swift and immediate discipline.
“If people can’t behave properly in the people’s house,” he said, “ I think there has got to be some way to address that.
And despite free speech concerns, senators approved House Bill 1643, an anti-doxxing measure that makes it illegal to post private information of peace officers or public officials.
Democratic lawmakers reiterated their frustration that several police reform bills were not heard in committees as other bills bolstering police protections and cracking down on protests were approved.
Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, told reporters at a press conference Wednesday that a handful of his bills and bills from several other lawmakers would have updated police accountability measures, banned chokeholds and better investigated uses of deadly force.
“We have been offering solutions to this problem for years,” Nichols said. “I think it is far past time the folks in this building and leadership listen to us because this is really from the voices of our communities in our effort to make a system of justice and law enforcement practices more fair for everybody.”
