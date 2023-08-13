Members of the Oversight Committee learned that the city’s noise ordinance is virtually unenforceable, a fact which residents have long decried as they struggle to live with loud neighbors and recent allowances for live entertainment in neighborhoods.
Assistant City Attorney Jeanne Snider told the City Council-led committee Thursday that a combination of factors mean the existing regulations cannot be enforced, including problems with equipment to measure sound and a short staffed police department.
The police department had a device to measure sound, but the trained officer retired.
“If we have two or three (devices), they’re not going to be in every vehicle,” she said. “They’re going to have to come to the station, get the noise meter. And by the time they get there, the noise may be abated or maybe the police get called back out. There’s just a lot of practical every day challenges.”
Residents who resisted a zoning application in May for Midway Deli, 601 W. Eufaula St, to allow outdoor amplified music, warned the council their complaints would be useless because officers are forced to prioritize emergency calls. The council approved the request however, citing the possibility that complaints could still be filed with the city and resolved in mediation if its owner “Midway” Bob Thompson didn’t keep it down.
It was back to square one Thursday for the committee who learned even cities like Austin and New Orleans, which draw tourism for music, struggle to regulate where it can and can’t heard.
A New Orleans study examined major cities’ policies to draft its own, but concluded “a noise ordinance is only effective if it is enforceable,” Snider told the committee.
“It’s not the decibel levels that is the problem,” Snider said. “We can set that to whatever we want. It’s how do you monitor and enforce those levels?”
Austin’s ordinance includes a prescribed sound plan and requires the property owner to measure the sound levels.
“It required sound-mitigating design features, monitoring decibel level, contact person, but it also required the availability of and use of decibel meters on site,” Snider noted. “That operator would have to have the decibel reader.”
Snider reported Hollywood, Florida just amended its ordinance to require the business owner to have decibel readers “mainly for short term rentals.”
While Snider pointed out it would take the pressure off the police department, Ward 7 Councilor Stephen T. Holman was concerned it could be difficult to enforce if everyone had a different meter or “could mess with them.”
Snider said in that city they must use a city-approved meter.
Ward 2’s Lauren Schueler suggested an ordinance consider routine calibrations or even inspections to ensure compliance.
Mayor Larry Heikkila suggested noise dosimeters.
“They’re made for commercial application more than anything else, to measure sound over days and you sample them on your phone,” Heikkila.
He added an inspector could view the information captured during a time period and “it wouldn’t be expensive.”
The committee also favored permits in Austin, which are catered to each business depending on the location in proximity to residential areas and commercial areas, hours of day, days of the week or even days out of the year.
Permits can be denied and are denied in Norman if there is a history of complaints, Snider reminded the council of its own ordinance.
“We denied a number a fraternity ones last year, we were just tired of it,” Snider said. “We weren’t going to give them permission to do that.”
A permit could require a sound impact plan or good neighbor plan, as some cities term it, and it was something that met with Ward 4 Councilor Helen Grant’s approval.
“There’s accountability features in that,” Grant said. “I like the part where its after a permit has been issued, the accountable official may modify a sound plan and a sound impact plan may not be modified until a notice of intent to modify the sound impact plan has been provided to the permit holder. I think that’s fair.”
The committee favored Austin’s model and asked staff to draft changes to the city’s noise abatement ordinance for a second review at an upcoming oversight committee meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.