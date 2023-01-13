With Oklahoma following other states in virtually banning all abortions, a Norman City Council committee discussed an ordinance that will diminish the likelihood of prosecution.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June, which had allowed women to seek an abortion as a constitutional right.
Oklahoma joined other states that passed laws that expanded the ruling to ban abortions unless the procedure would save the life of the mother or spare her from irreversible physical impairment. It does not allow an exception for rape or incest. Only board-certified gynecologists and obstetricians can perform one.
Violation of the state’s abortion laws is a felony.
The ordinance would make sure investigations for violation of those laws are rare, the council’s Oversight Committee learned Thursday.
Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton’s presentation of a potential ordinance that the Norman Police Department would not store information related to abortions and any such investigation would be the lowest priority with the fewest resources deployed.
It would forbid the city from sharing any information to any government agency about “abortion, miscarriage, or other reproductive health care” unless the information is provided to defend the patient’s “right to abortion” or the healthcare provider’s right to perform one.
The ordinance has some drawbacks if the department does not store information if a woman files a complaint against the healthcare provider who performed it or someone who forced her to seek an abortion, Knighton said.
For that reason he was hesitant to recommend the ordinance.
“Because it seems that it would prohibit law enforcement from investigating instances where people were committing abortions that were not lawful,” Knight said. “That’s the difficulty with that.”
Oversight Committee Chair and Ward 3 Council member, Kelly Lynn asked if the city could play any role in the matter, as did Mayor Larry Heikkila.
“We can’t affect state law, we can’t supersede state law, so why take action?” Heikkila said.
“That’s a good question,” Knighton said. “Anything we do would is probably going to be more symbolic than anything, because again, we don’t have the ability to change the state statutes.”
Ward 2’s Lauren Schueler wanted to know if instead of an ordinance the city manager could be asked to enforce it as a policy.
Knighton said yes, but it could lead into a city charter violation if the council were issuing a directive vicariously to staff through the city manager.
The charter forbids council members from interfering with city staff while the city manager answers directly to the council as its employee.
Schueler asked if he could do it independently of council.
“I’m not saying he would do this and we can’t dictate that he does, but would the city manager have the ability to create a policy like this and ask staff to adhere to this?”
Knighton said yes, but the enforcement of that policy would be a problem.
Another issue if the city adopted such a policy is that police officers would be forced to decide between upholding state law or following the city’s policy, which would mean the officer intentionally discouraged an investigation, Knighton said.
If an officer violated the ordinance to follow state law, the officer would be entitled to a grievance hearing with an arbitrator. The arbitrator would be likely to side with the officer’s decision to uphold state law, he said.
“So the issue is enforcement,” he said of such a policy.
He was not optimistic that the department would consider favoring some laws over others.
“Police chiefs have always been reluctant to direct their subordinates to uniformly enforce or not not enforce certain laws,” Knighton said. “This really is about a separation of powers issue.”
When Knighton has approached the police department about the ordinance, he said the words “slippery slope” came up in the discussion.
Schueler said she still hoped to see an ordinance come forward as the city studies the matter.
“I would say that we’re still learning the law, it’s new, it’s evolving and I think we need to continue to turn over every stone,” she said. “I think there’s some nuance here that might able to protect citizens in this regard that doesn’t go against state law.”
The committee did not refer the ordinance for council consideration.
