The City Council Oversight Committee discussed a more stringent ordinance when it comes to preserving trees on commercial development during its Thursday night meeting.
Norman’s city ordinances protect historic trees and dictate conditions for the removal of street trees.
Among issues discussed, the committee considered whether the city might require developers to refrain from “scraping” a property of existing historic trees if they are healthy or trees which contribute to the tree canopy.
“I can tell you that developers are going to be furious,” Norman Public Works Director Shawn O’ Leary warned.
“Well, that’s nothing new for me,” said Ward 1 Councilor Kate Bierman.
“Many of them do their best to retain what they can,” O’Leary said, “but they’re all about building houses and other developments and trees are typically never where they need to be relative to the houses.”
Ward 3 Alison Petrone supported the idea that scraping a lot should be prohibited unless there was “very good reason” for it.
“I’ve been hearing for years that, ’We want to be a planned community like Denton [Texas] and suburbs of Dallas and look how much development is happening down there,’” she said. “As we’re learning here from our forester that’s very methodically planned in those communities and one of those things is protecting trees. There’s intrinsic value in these trees and if it’s working out for those communities that these developers look up to in other communities, then it’ll work in Norman too.”
Bierman suggested staff use development permits to require tree preservation. O’Leary said despite an elaborate earth grading permit process, it does not address trees.
“Every parcel greater than one acre has to have a permit for earth grading,” he said. “It’s managed by our stormwater division and its purpose is to manage water quality. … We currently don’t have any restrictions on trees. Our staff doesn’t look at that.”
Bierman also encouraged city forester Tim Vermillion to continue moving forward on a tree master plan to enhance and preserve city trees.
Vermillion was especially concerned with preserving trees in the core Norman area.
“I would like to have a special tree protection for the core Norman area because that’s a gem,” he said of the trees. “It is even-aged which means there’s a lot of trees that make it look like they are all the same age, roughly. That means they’re all probably going to come out at the same time. We really need to focus our attention on core Norman to preserve that resource that attracts so many people to Norman.”
To further protect the city’s tree canopy, he suggested the city develop stricter removal laws such as imposing higher fines.
The city’s existing ordinance imposes a $2,000 fine to remove a healthy street tree that is not a hazard. In lieu of a fine, a property owner can plant trees in its place on a scale of a $200 credit for one tree to $2,000 for five trees.
Vermillion said fines work. He told the committee recently a property owner based their decision to remove a number of trees on the fine.
“When they saw that fine, they said, ’Well, we’ll just remove two trees instead of five,’” he said. “That bigger fine prevented trees being removed, so maybe something we can amend in our ordinance is upping the fine a little bit. … But there haven’t been a lot of requests to remove nice healthy, structurally sound trees but it definitely worked.”
Vermillion said “some on the committee” wanted to expand the city’s protected trees ordinance from public right-of-ways to private property.
“Fort Worth, and Austin and Denton do that too and the ways they accomplish it are all over the map, but basically the city comes up with a list of trees they always want to have around,” he said. “We’d have to come up with a list of trees we’d love to protect.”
When a property owner wants to remove a tree on the protection list, Vermillion said other cities require a corresponding plan to replace the tree and an appeals process.
“It does happen on commercial property, it does happen on private property,” he said. “I know it’s controversial, but those are the wishes I’m supposed to research.”
Vermillion said he was not sure if expanding the ordinance to private property would help protect the tree canopy and historic trees.
“I don’t know how many people cut down trees on their own private property,” he said. “I’m never involved in that. I don’t know the rate we’re losing trees outside the right-of-way.”
The committee continues to consider these and other options, Bierman told The Transcript.
“Until we (have a) workshop and develop these goals, we won’t know which direction we want to go.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
