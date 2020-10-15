The ad hoc homeless committee has eyed a location at Porter Avenue and East Comanche Street as the best location for an overnight warming shelter.
During the Tuesday meeting, members discussed changes to security, the risks of COVID-19 and identified 325 E. Comanche as the best location for the winter season. An update on the shelter location is expected to be presented to the City Council by Oct. 27, the city’s homeless program coordinator Michelle Evans told The Transcript.
The shelter will operate from November to mid-March 2021, Evans said. The building is expected to hold at least 40 people, a number consistent with the number of those who were sheltered last year, she said during the meeting Tuesday. People will enter and be screened through the back of the building.
This year the contract for a security company, which was not named during the meeting, will be staffed with a male and female security officer, based on “feedback last year.”
While the shelter “predominantly serves a male population,” Evans said it is important for women to feel safe. A male security guard will “watch the males and the female watch the females.”
“Due to the space and the way it is laid out, it will be very important to have male and female security guards,” Evans said. “If there’s an influx of females, can we accommodate that? Yes, hence why the two security guards.”
The shelter program will be funded from a $147,692 Oklahoma Department of Commerce grant, which is part of funds awarded through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
According to the report, $39,000 is budgeted for leasing, $42,792 for “business and security services,” $10,200 for maintenance, $39,000 for salary and $16,700 for sanitization, supplies and miscellaneous expenses.
ENCAMPMENTS
The committee also discussed encampments and Evans’ concerns about untrained members of the public approaching unsheltered people during a pandemic.
Following the meeting Evans told The Transcript that encampments number about the same as the previous year without any new locations or influx in size.
While members of the public have been going to encampments to offer assistance, Evans was concerned for their safety.
“Individuals not trained to address the needs of unsheltered population run the risk of exposing themselves to a multitude of risks due to the terrain, disease exposure and unleashed animals,” she said.
“We have trained professionals in the mental health field, emergency case workers, health care field, and CoC agency case managers who all follow the same protocol that enables the interaction and ultimate assistance offered safely, and appropriately to the individuals, following HUD [Housing and Urban Development] and CDC [Centers for Disease Control] and safety guidelines.”
She described the safety conditions staff experience when evaluating homeless encampments in addition to the new threat of the virus. The conditions include the presence of “garbage, biohazards, vermin, health conditions” such as a virus or disease outbreak. There are fire risks, criminal activity “beyond illegal drug use,” interference with cars on the street and pedestrian safety.
“The ultimate goal of outreach is to assess occupant needs, connect them with appropriate resources and services, and, in the event of a necessary occupant relocation, determine the next steps for all occupants and their belongings in coordination with the appropriate partners,” Evans said.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.