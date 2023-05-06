Abandoned shopping carts are piling up around town and the City Council hopes to partner with local businesses to solve the “blight” problem.
The council’s Business and Community Affairs Committee debated Thursday night whether to impound the carts, charge retailers a fee, or provide duffel bags or lockers to those who steal them to resolve the issue.
Carts are often stolen from large retailers or grocery stores by homeless people as a way to keep their possessions and easily transport them, city staff said.
The carts end up abandoned. The committee leaned toward technology solutions and partnerships with local retailers.
Geofencing is a technology that establishes a virtual boundary and detects movement within a virtual fence.
Ward 7 Councilor Stephen Holman questioned if business owners would be willing to install the technology.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said there is interest.
“I know one of the managers of Walmart talked to the mayor asking if we would support them getting some of these measures in place,” she said. “My interpretation is that they were trying to get support to go to corporate to get the funding.”
Holman asked if the city required similar technology and wondered whether other cities offered financial assistance as incentives to install technology such as Geofencing.
Assistant City Attorney Anthony Purinton said he was aware of a city policy that waived an impound fee if the owner had installed a boundary system.
“It seems like such a good thing for businesses to do,” Holman said. “I’d be interested in seeing what incentives we could come up with.”
The committee also discussed establishing a performance based criteria for fining a business. Repeat offenders, more than 50 carts flagged as abandoned, could face enforcement, Purinton suggested.
“Then you’re not going to put requirements on a small business who never has any problems, and you’re addressing the businesses who are contributing to the most carts we’re finding out there,” he said.
The idea of tasking police officers with picking up the carts and the expense of a separate impound lot where they would be processed presented “a logistical nightmare,” Purinton said.
“We don’t have pickup trucks for police officers,” Purinton said. “I don’t think you can hitch them to the back of a police car. More than likely we would have to designate a different department to pick them up.”
Another logistical problem was the idea of offering lockers for the homeless, a suggestion Ward 5 City Councilor Rarchar Tortorello offered.
“There are a lot of cities like Austin and Louisville that are putting out bins for people to put their stuff in,” he said. “So instead of carrying their things in shopping carts, they would have lockers.”
Tortorello noted that Food & Shelter, which operates the city’s emergency shelter, offers lockers.
Purinton said staff had considered lockers, but it too, poses issues.
“I think there were some concerns about certain items that would be stored in them and potentially the upkeep of them,” he said among other troubling questions.
“Who is assigned to each individual locker, how do you – lets say the person passed away, we likely wouldn’t know about it and then there’s all these personal property items on city property. So, then you’re running into constitutional issues.”
If the city designated staff, created an impound lot and imposed a fee if the retailer didn’t pick up the carts, that would also pose challenges and met with disfavor among the committee members.
Ward 4 Councilor Helen Grant did not like the idea of punishing a business owner, a theft victim, and was concerned particularly with how much more an impound fee would affect smaller retailers.
What to do with unclaimed carts was another of Grant’s concerns.
“The ultimate goal is not to see them in a landfill,” Grant said. “I was told that in cases like Walmart, they may not want them back because the plastic on the wheels has been chewed up by the pavement.”
Lauren Schueler, Ward 2 councilor, asked staff to explore a balance between holding cart owners responsible for their property while incentivising them to retrieve them.
Schueler was skeptical of duffel bags as a solution.
“And while duffel bags or sacks can be a temporary solution, there’s nothing not having to carry something on your back and having a wagon or some other kind of wheeled device,” Schueler said. “I don’t know what the cost would look like, but that’s not going to cut down on shopping carts forever.”
